Aston Villa have been boosted by the news that a 23-year-old transfer target is open to a return to the Premier League under Unai Emery this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have enjoyed a memorable week, with the 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool on Monday helping play a part in them reaching the Champions League, as well as Manchester City winning 2-0 away to Tottenham the following night.

It is a massive achievement by Emery and his players, but the main focus now has to be on signing top-quality players who could take Villa to the next level, with NSWE needing to provide the manager with the funds to bring in the right talent while also abiding with PSR rules.

Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as one target for the Midlands club at the end of the season, with Monchi personally really wanting to sign the young striker. The 22-year-old has scored 11 Serie A goals for Bologna this season, as well as netting seven times in 19 caps for the Netherlands' Under-21s.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler is also seen as a primary target for Villa, with Emery's men believed to be in advanced talks to snap him up. He is contracted at PSG until the summer of 2027, however, so they may not be able to sign him on the cheap.

Aston Villa boosted over target with "big skills"

According to a new report from Give Me Sport, Aston Villa are interested in signing Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, with the 23-year-old open to a return to England this summer.

The report says that he is "refusing to rule out the possibility of sealing a return to his homeland when the transfer window reopens", adding that "Emery has been given renewed optimism of being able to entice the 18-cap England Under-21 international to the Midlands".

Gomes could be an excellent option for Villa before the beginning of next season, and the fact that he would be happy to join the Emery revolution has to be seen as a positive. The Englishman made just 10 appearances for Manchester United during his stint at Old Trafford during his younger days, but Lille boss Paulo Fonseca has heaped praise on him since moving abroad: "Angel is maybe the most intelligent player I have in my team.

"He understands faster than the others everything about the game; he loves the game. He loves to learn and he is a player with big skills, big technique.

"He is a player who under pressure it is not easy to steal the ball off him and who discovers the space so easily. He is young, he has a big talent. I believe with the right coach, with the right project, with the right game for him, he can have the possibility to have a big step in his career."

At 23, Gomes is still such a young player, and his ability to play in either a defensive or more attacking midfield role would make him a great option for Emery, in terms of squad depth. Eight assists in Ligue 1 this season highlight his creativity, and he could grow further as a footballer alongside better teammates.