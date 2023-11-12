Aston Villa are back at Villa Park this afternoon, as Unai Emery’s side look to bounce back from defeat in welcoming Fulham to the Midlands on match day 12 of the Premier League season.

The Villans suffered their first league loss in six after losing 2-0 to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last time out, however results elsewhere on match week 11 meant that Emery’s side’s fifth place position was not compromised.

Sitting just two points outside of the top four, it’s imperative that Villa restore their momentum, with the Cottagers arriving in questionable form.

Aston Villa team news vs Fulham

In midweek, the Villans hosted AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League, a fixture that continued their stellar home form to claim three late points in Group E of the competition.

The high-flying outfit have made Villa Park a fortress, with a 12-game unbeaten run currently intact when Emery’s side are at home and if the hosts win against Fulham, the squad will achieve a record not reached since 1983 in going 13 home games undefeated.

Before thinking of victory, the Clarets will have to put in a strong performance against Marco Silva’s well-organised side, with Emery shedding light on some new injury updates following the midweek win over AZ.

In his pre-match press conference, the manager revealed that centre-back Diego Carlos will be absent after picking up a “small injury” against the Eredivisie side, with Jacob Ramsey also out of contention as he continues to find full fitness.

Alex Moreno will be in the squad after fully recovering from a hamstring injury, with a few changes expected after the rotation seen earlier in the week, with one highly-rated member of the XI’s position having the potential to be under threat.

The stats that suggest Boubacar Kamara should be dropped

Against AZ Alkmaar, midfielder Boubacar Kamara had a questionable performance, with the main narrative being his incomprehensible miss that was eased by Villa’s equaliser shortly after.

Once described as being the “biggest jewel” in Marseille’s squad by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 23-year-old has impressed since his arrival in England in the summer of 2022 from Ligue 1 - notably starting every Premier League game this season at the base of the midfield.

Recently, however, the Frenchman has shown a less-reliable spell of form in the middle of the park, and with other options available, now could be the time for Emery to rotate his engine room.

Boubacar Kamara vs AZ Alkmaar Crosses completed 0/1 Long balls completed 2/5 Big chances missed 1 Aerial duels won 0/1 Ground duels won 5/6 Possession lost 10x Figures via Sofascore

One name that could replace Kamara is Youri Tielemans, who has already spoken openly about his dissatisfaction over his playing time since arriving from Leicester City in the summer.

The Belgian is yet to start a Premier League game for the Villans, with the former Marseille ace’s dip in form potentially opening the door for the 26-year-old to prove his worth in the league.

Another player available for selection is Leander Dendoncker, who has a host of Premier League experience in midfield but little claim to game time with competition for spaces rising in Emery’s squad.

The manager has a decision to make ahead of the game, with the one goal being to claim a vital three points and continue their largely exemplary start to the 2023/24 season.