Aston Villa will be without two star players for their trip to Ipswich Town tomorrow, with a recovery timeline shared on the injured duo.

Ipswich v Aston Villa - match preview

Manager Unai Emery has picked up right where he left off at the end of last season as his Villa side have begun the 2024/25 campaign in impressive fashion.

The Midlands side have won six out of their opening seven games in all competitions thus far, with Emery's only defeat coming at the hands of Premier League title hopefuls and former club Arsenal in late August.

Villa have sealed victories against West Ham, Leicester City, Everton and Wolves, whilst also beating Young Boys in their first Champions League game of the season and knocking Wycombe Wanderers out of the EFL Cup.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

On paper, Emery's side are favourites to beat newly promoted Ipswich at Portman Road on Sunday, but Villa's boss has urged his side not to underestimate them.

"Every match we are playing has a different game plan because to compete against each team with their game plan means adapting and trying to impose our game plan," said Emery on Ipswich.

"Ipswich Town is different but difficult like the matches we played before. We’re trying to build a team and we have to be strong in our structure tactically with every player. Some players are in the process and we want to increase our level individually and collectively through them. The process is positive because we are getting points in this way.

"We have to improve a lot of things, individually and collectively. The match we played against Wolverhampton was a very good match to analyse deeply how we were playing before in the Champions League as well emotionally.

"Sometimes the result is not giving us all the information being positive because sometimes we are winning but needing to change something to improve. Maybe it’s not enough for other matches to get the result like we had."

Villa are sweating over the fitness of Diego Carlos for the encounter, while two of his teammates have been ruled out entirely.

Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara sidelined for Ipswich

As confirmed by the club, their trip to Ipswich comes too soon for both Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings.

The duo, on a combined £250,000 per week at Villa Park, are still getting back to full fitness after recovering from their respective injuries. Mings and Kamara are not expected back until after the October international break, with Emery sharing an update on their recoveries.

"They are training very well," Emery said in Friday’s pre-match media conference.

"They started to be with us 100% completely during training sessions last week. And the plan with them is to try and start playing with our under-21s next week, 45 minutes.

"And, more or less, after the break they will be available, should everything go well, to be with us."