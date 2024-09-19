Aston Villa are braced to receive an offer from a European heavyweight that would see them given the chance to sign a £20m-rated star in exchange for Jacob Ramsey, according to a recent report.

The Villans were a very busy side during the summer, and while they have made a strong start to the season, the club’s hierarchy are still looking into possible transfers that can be made now and in 2025.

Aston Villa transfer news

Villa brought in eight new players during the summer months, but they are now considering making it nine with an out-of-the-window transfer. According to a recent report, Villa are considering whether to make a move for Yusuf Yazici. The midfielder is without a club after leaving French side Lille at the end of last season.

Yazici was in Lille for five years, during which time he scored 29 goals and recorded 15 assists in 135 games. The 27-year-old would be unlikely to start a lot at Villa, but the report claims he would be brought in to provide depth and cover behind Morgan Rogers, given how both players are versatile enough to play across the attack.

However, Unai Emery’s side are not the only team interested in signing the free agent, as AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Brentford are also keen on the international footballer. Yazici’s agents were said to have offered their client's services to Villa and others earlier this month, and it seems that the Premier League side have been convinced to further those discussions.

While Villa weigh up a move for Yazici now, looking ahead to the January transfer window, they could be offered the chance to sign a £20 million Serie A star, but only in exchange one of their own.

Aston Villa braced for Ramsey-Dumfries swap bid

According to Inter Live, relayed by TBR Football, Inter Milan are ready to tempt Aston Villa into signing Dumfries in exchange for Ramsey. Rasmey is a product of Villa’s academy, breaking into the first team during the 2020/21 season, but Villa may have a fight on their hands to keep the player.

This report states that Inter manager Simone Inzaghi is “crazy” about signing Ramsey, and they are now prepared to use Dumfries as bait to sign the young midfielder. Ramsey scored in midweek for Villa in the Champions League and is considered a key player for them, but Inter will hope the offer of Dumfries, who Emery is said to be a fan of, will help seal a deal.

Denzel Dumfries's Inter Milan stats Apps 136 Goals 12 Assists 20

Dumfries, who is rated at 24 million euros, which is roughly £20 million, has been with the Serie A champions since 2021, when he joined the club from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The 28-year-old, who ranks in the top four per cent vs other full backs by winning over two aerial duels per 90 minutes, was a key player for Inter last season, playing 31 times in Serie A, scoring four goals and recording five assists. He has yet to start a game for Inter this season but did score last weekend in their 1-1 draw with Monza.