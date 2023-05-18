Aston Villa are reportedly already looking to strengthen this summer as the end of the Premier League season is in sight.

The Villans have turned their fortunes around since hiring Unai Emery as manager in November, with the Spaniard rocketing the club from slugging near the relegation zone to two games away from clinching European football.

The Spaniard has installed faith into the squad he inherited from Steven Gerrard and has turned his players into a team that is hungry for success and steers away from fear.

Things are on the up for Villa, and the club have been linked with having a lucrative summer in the transfer window, in a bid to give Emery the chance to personalise his squad.

From La Liga to Serie A and the Premier League, a number of players have already been linked with a potential move to Villa Park when the window opens, with news coming earlier this month of interest in a Ligue 1 midfielder.

What’s the latest on Branco van den Boomen to Aston Villa?

As reported by Fabrizio Romano at the start of the month, Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen has sparked interest from Aston Villa amongst a host of clubs around Europe.

The Dutchman has reportedly opted away from signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 outfit, with his contract expiring this summer.

Romano stated the player has decided to keep his 'options open', with interest coming from the likes of Marseille, Sevilla, Leeds United and of course Villa.

What could Branco van den Boomen bring to Aston Villa?

At 27 years old, the Eindhoven-born midfielder has enjoyed a successful season so far in Ligue 1, contributing to a total of 13 goals in 33 appearances.

The Dutchman has scored five times in the league and has assisted eight goals, ranking him among Europe’s elite statistically.

As per FBref, the midfielder ranks in the top 3% of midfielders for most assists per 90 over Europe’s top five leagues, averaging 0.26.

Likened by FBref to Christian Eriksen, the creative spark could be an upgrade for Emery to consider for John McGinn, to provide depth to his squad.

McGinn has performed well under the Spaniard, however, could reach higher levels should competition such as Van den Boomen arrive at Villa Park this summer.

The Toulouse star betters the Scotsman specifically in the attacking areas of midfield, most obviously through his ability to move the ball forward, averaging a remarkable 9.69 progressive passes to McGinn’s 4.78 per 90 - as per FBref.

Also a "master of set-pieces" as dubbed by George Metellus and a player who can "score from anywhere on the pitch", there is plenty to like about a player who last term, broke the assist record in Ligue 2 with 21 across the entire season.

Further described as having an “amazing right foot” by his Toulouse teammate Stijn Spierings, van den Boomen could be a strong signing for Emery’s budding side and a player that could add the depth required to progress.