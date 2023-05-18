Aston Villa are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on the situation of Branco van den Boomen this summer, according to reports from Turkey via Sport Witness.

Who could Aston Villa sign during the transfer window?

The Villans are marching towards the top-eight finish in the Premier League, and with only two games left in the campaign, it is still possible for Unai Emery's side to jump above Brighton and into the European spots - something that would delight the side's supporters no doubt.

The work that Emery has done in guiding Villa in the right direction already cannot be understated. Joining them back in November 2022, the boss has averaged 1.80 points per match so far and has instantly boosted their results after the tenure of Steven Gerrard.

Ahead of the summer, the club, and by extension owners NSWE, are now preparing for ways in which they can continue to bolster their squad. One name that has now appeared as one of their potential targets is that of Toulouse midfielder Van den Boomen. According to reports from Turkey, via Sport Witness, Villa are keeping tabs on his situation, with the player's current deal set to run out when the current campaign ends.

However, it won't be easy for Emery to seal a deal for the player. The same report adds that Leeds are also rivalling the Villans for his signature, with Marseille, Fenerbache and Galatasaray also mulling over offers. It means that competition for the 27-year-old's signature will be high - but the midfielder himself seemingly prefers a Turkish switch.

Who is Branco van den Boomen?

The Dutchman might not be a name too familiar to those on English shores but Van dan den Boomen has certainly impressed in France with Toulouse.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has previously labelled the midfielder as "outrageous" due to his goal contributions last season. He's impressed again this year despite his role in the centre of the field, with five goals and eight assists. It's also led to a WhoScored rating of 7.10 - making him one of the standout players in his position in Ligue 1. It isn't all about offensive output though. Van den Boomen also manages 2.1 tackles per game on average and 0.8 clearances - showing he is adept at both ends of the field.

If Villa did manage to sign the 27-year-old, who appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €9m Transfermarkt valuation, then, he could be an underrated addition to their lineup.