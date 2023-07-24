Aston Villa could continue their strong feat in the transfer window with a move for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

The Villans have been linked to the playmaker for some time, however, Unai Emery and Monchi could finally secure the talent on the back of three impressive deals.

Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby have already made the switch to Villa Park, with more activity anticipated this summer.

Who wants to buy Brennan Johnson?

As reported by the Daily Mail earlier this month, both Villa and Brentford have an eye on the Welshman, who is valued at around £40m by Forest.

The 22-year-old has been of interest to the Midlands side since May, when FootballTransfers named the Villans as a potential suitor for him in the summer.

The Garibaldi have remained reluctant to sell their star man, however as per the Daily Mail’s report, the club may be forced to accept an offer to ease Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Rising through the academy at the City Ground, the Nottingham-born gem has found his feet in recent years, cementing himself as one of the club’s key players.

A loan spell at Lincoln City in the 2020/21 season brought the youngster's talent to light, where he scored ten goals and assisted 12 in 40 League One appearances.

From there, the intricate forward hasn’t looked back, playing a pivotal role in Forest’s promotion to the Premier League in 2022, where he scored 16 goals and registered nine assists, as well as scoring twice in the play-offs, via Transfermarkt.

Johnson has truly worked his way through the ranks, with his form failing to slow down in the top tier, where he netted eight goals for Steve Cooper’s side in his debut term in the Premier League.

While the Welshman's form comes as a thing to be celebrated by Forest, it’s also gathered the type of attention that the club feared, with fellow side’s hoping to pry the 22-year-old away from Nottingham.

For Villa, Johnson could become a valued member of Emery’s squad, adding individual brilliance and providing a fresh outlet for others in the side.

Like the Wales international, Emiliano Buendia shone in the Championship, however, has struggled to transfer his form to the Premier League.

Lauded as “unbelievable” by national team manager Robert Page, the Villa target could prove to be the key to unlocking the Argentine’s past form in the Midlands, through his lively nature in attack.

The 26-year-old secured 17 assists in the Championship before making the switch to Villa Park, highlighting just how efficient he can be as a playmaker.

Clocking the second-fastest top speed in the league last season at 36.70 km/h, via OptaJoe, Johnson could be the desired presence in the side to give Buendia a deadly outlet to target in the final third.

In the 2020/21 Championship campaign, the former Norwich sensation averaged 3.31 key passes and 0.41 through balls per 90, via FBref, highlighting just how deadly he could be if given a pace-ridden spark like Johnson to release.

Emery could add a host of threats to his front line by equipping the Forest star in his side, in a move that could benefit the club on multiple dimensions.