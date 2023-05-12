Aston Villa have had a memorable season in the Premier League during Unai Emery's first spell at the club.

The Spaniard has taken the Villans from lurking around the relegation zone to pushing for a top-six finish with just three games remaining in the league this season.

With the end of the season in sight, a lot of speculation regarding the club's off-field activity has surfaced, surrounding potential summer signings and the pending arrival of Mateu Alemany, who has been director of football at FC Barcelona.

Ranging from Real Madrid ace Marco Asensio to in-demand midfielder Manuel Ugarte, the Midlands side have had their name stamped on several players ahead of the summer transfer window and to tailor Emery's desires to take the squad to the next level in the 2023/24 campaign.

What's the latest on Brennan Johnson to Aston Villa?

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson has been the subject of a lot of speculation leading up to the summer, as the attacking midfielder faces an ongoing relegation battle with his current club.

As per FootballTransfers, Aston Villa are one of the clubs monitoring the future of the Wales international, who is contracted to Forest until 2026, with other potential suitors including Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester City.

However, Forest are reportedly against letting the forward leave the club, and according to the report, they will 'refuse offers' for the homegrown gem. As such, it also remains to be seen how much Johnson would command in the current market, although the aforementioned site estimates his worth to be around £36m.

What could Brennan Johnson bring to Aston Villa?

Villa Park is an exciting place to be as the season comes to a close, with European football still a possibility and Emery getting the best out of his squad, the club look to be on the up ahead of the summer break.

The Spaniard has been open to his ideas of strengthening the team through new signings, as revealed by The Athletic last month.

Having contributed to 11 goals this season in 34 league appearances for Forest (scoring eight and assisting three), via Transfermarkt, Johnson has cemented himself as a key player for the club, hence their reluctance to let him potentially vacate this summer.

The City Ground's homegrown talent has even been likened to Villa's Leon Bailey - in terms of statistical profile - by FBref, as the versatile forward has found himself playing as both a winger and advanced central midfielder this season.

He could be a significant upgrade for Emery's budding Villa side, with him outperforming Bailey in many key metrics that will catch the Spaniard's eye.

The "unbelievable" Welshman, as described by his national team coach Rob Page, has averaged more expected goals and assists during the campaign, as well as more goal-creating actions per 90, more tackles won per 90 and more shots on target per 90, via FBref.

Also hailed as an "almost finished article" by Page, the forward has impressed in his first season in the top-flight. At just 21 years old, the eye-catching forward could be a worthy addition to Emery's side, and a player that could flourish under the Spaniard's expertise.

Given the evidence above, he could well be a considerable upgrade to Bailey, who cost a whopping £30m back in August 2021.