Aston Villa are not looking to slow their pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace Brennan Johnson, with details emerging of a potential swoop for the promising speedster.

Unai Emery’s interest in the 22-year-old stems back as early as May, with FootballTransfers adding the Villans as one of the clubs eyeing the Welshman.

What is Brennan Johnson’s market value?

Valued by FootballTransfers at €36.7m (£31.4m), Villa’s long-standing pursuit of the forward could come to an end this summer.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Villa have held 'conversations' regarding a move for the youngster, with the piece suggesting that Forest may reluctantly accept an offer in the region of £40m in order to ease Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

The initial report from FootballTransfers in May told of the Reds’ refusal of offers for Johnson, however the tides may turn as we delve into this window.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Hailed as “unbelievable” by Wales coach Robert Page, via Wales Online, the 22-year-old has been a standout figure in Steve Cooper's side since their promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

In his first season in the top tier, the Welshman contributed to 11 goals in 38 appearances, scoring eight and assisting three as a versatile gem at the City Ground.

Forest value their forward highly, shown by him appearing in every Premier League game last term, as well as making 46 Championship appearances the year prior.

In the second division, Johnson managed to net 16 goals and assist nine times in the 2021/22 campaign, showing just how deadly he can be if equipped in a bright side.

Under Emery, the youngster could come to life and hit higher levels in the Premier League, in a side that has progressed massively since the Spaniard’s arrival in the Midlands.

One player that has elevated his performance and reaped the benefits since the 51-year-old’s appointment has been Jacob Ramsey, who could be a shining light for Johnson to play alongside.

The Englishman will miss the start of the season after suffering a broken metatarsal at the U21 European Championships, which is said to leave him sidelined for 10 weeks, however his return could be made brighter should the Villans capture Johnson’s signature.

Deployed in midfield, the Villa man highlighted his strengths going forward last season, scoring six goals and assisting seven in the Premier League.

As per FBref, the 22-year-old flexed his creative ability in the final third in recording an average of 1.43 key passes per 90, showing his playmaking capabilities in midfield.

The Birmingham-born ace could see his intricate vision and passing strengths pay off with the introduction of Johnson, who proved to be a livewire in attack last term.

Ranked as hitting the second-highest top speed in the league last season at 36.70 km/h, via OptaJoe, the Welshman is a lot for defenders to handle and could be a valuable asset for Ramsey to aim for going forward.

Lauded as a “great finisher” by Cooper, Villa could unleash a new level to the 22-year-old, just by integrating him into a more fluid, attacking side than what’s on show at the City Ground.

Emery could complete a strong deal in securing the signature of the Forest academy graduate,