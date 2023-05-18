Aston Villa are reportedly already looking to the summer transfer window in order to strengthen ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Villans have enjoyed a season that has surpassed expectations, mostly attributable to the work of Unai Emery since his arrival in October.

The Spaniard has been nominated for Premier League manager of the season for his work at Villa so far, taking the Midlands side from lurkers at the bottom of the table to European hopefuls.

His first half-year at Villa Park is just the beginning of the 51-year-old’s success at the club, who has expressed his plans to improve his squad this summer.

While the four-time Europa League winner is ready to spend in the window, he could save the club a fortune with a certain academy star that could offer a lot in a position he wishes to strengthen; Cameron Archer.

Who is Cameron Archer?

The Villa Academy product has been at the club since U9s level and has progressed through the system since.

Now 21, the attacker is due to return from a successful loan spell at Middlesbrough after the club failed to reach the play-off finals following defeat to Coventry City which ended their impressive season.

Despite only making the switch in January, the Walsall-born forward has found the net 11 times in 20 appearances and recorded six assists in an electric cameo to Michael Carrick’s side’s push to promotion.

The youngster maintained a Sofascore match rating of 7.11 in the Championship, making him the club's second-highest performer behind top-scorer Chuba Akpom.

Carrick praised the loanee to TeesideLive, describing him as a player that “loves scoring goals” as well as lauding the forward for being “unselfish” in his attacking play in a way that benefits the team.

It’s been speculated that Boro could see a more permanent future for the striker at the club, or even a further loan, with his contract due to expire at Villa Park in 2027.

For his parent club, his success in the Championship should be seen as an opportunity to allow him to integrate into the first team, rather than an option to send out once more.

When speaking to The Athletic last month, Emery expressed his desire to add another striker to his squad, however, the Spaniard could save the club millions by giving the proven goal-getter an opportunity to shine on the big stage.

Called "bullish" by former loan boss Ryan Lowe while at Preston North End, Villa have a real talent on their hands and one that could benefit them in the future.

Whether it be at the club or in business terms, the young Englishman is one to watch next season.