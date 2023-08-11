Aston Villa are "open" to selling Cameron Archer this summer, and a reliable journalist has revealed that he's attracting significant attention heading into the final few weeks of the transfer window.

When did Cameron Archer join Aston Villa?

The England youth international has been with the club ever since his childhood days having graduated from the academy to get promoted to the first team back in 2021, but having only ever made 13 senior appearances, his future is looking uncertain despite still having four years remaining on his contract.

Over the course of his career, the 21-year-old has been sent out on three development loans to Solihull Moors, Preston North End and Middlesbrough in order to gain further experience and game time, but Unai Emery recently shut down claims that he could depart.

Read The Latest Aston Villa Transfer News HERE...

Speaking during a public interview about Ollie Watkins potentially signing a new deal, the boss brought up the centre-forward’s name and revealed that he was planning to keep him in the building for the upcoming season in the Premier League. He said:

“The idea is of course to extend his contract because we are very happy with him and he is our striker, not only him because we also have Duran and Cameron Archer. We have to use every player and we need other players as well to help and support us. We are not speaking about the possibility of them going on loan.

"He’s (Duran) a player we will need because he is our second striker with Archer and we have to use both as well and we have to give them chances to help us, but it’s not a possibility for Jhon Duran to go on loan, it’s to stay here.”

Is Cameron Archer leaving Aston Villa?

Taking to Twitter X, The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed that Aston Villa are willing to let go of Archer this summer, whilst also providing the huge news that Aaron Ramsey is close to completing a move to Burnley. He wrote:

"Burnley reach verbal agreement with Aston Villa for Aaron Ramsey. Working to finalise deal ~ £14m + add-ons + buyback. Personal terms in place, medical being scheduled. #AVFC also open to Cameron Archer sale amid strong interest."

During his time on loan at Middlesbrough last season, Archer racked up a remarkable 17 goal contributions (11 goals and six assists) in 23 appearances, form which saw him dubbed a “prolific” striker by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so Emery going back on his word and letting him go could be a huge mistake.

The Unique Sports Group client, who pockets £20k-per-week, was also averaging 1.8 shots and 1.2 key passes per second-tier game at the Riverside Stadium which saw him receive three man-of-the-match awards, via WhoScored, showing just how much of a threat he can pose in the final third.

The Walsall-born talent additionally provides the boss with plenty of versatility with his ability to operate everywhere across the frontline so it makes no sense to want to get rid of him, but if Monchi and Emery are adamant that they want him gone, they will have to try and use his outstanding form to demand a respectable fee before the end of the window.