The fact that Aston Villa are fourth in the Premier League with just eight games to go really does highlight the progress made this season.

However, in truth, the Villans have been a much more complete side ever since Unai Emery took over in November 2022.

Not only has the Spaniard been able to get the best out of every individual, but he’s also successfully juggled the recent injury crisis at the club, which proves that man-management is one of his key strengths.

Unfortunately, the boss received more bad news this week in regards to another setback to a player on international duty, but luckily, the boss has a promising talent ready to step up to the challenge.

The March international break is a period that all club managers fear, as they all hope each member of the squad returns fully fit and unscathed.

However, unfortunately for the boss and the Villa faithful, an injury to Matty Cash while playing for Poland in the past week has left an already thin position extremely weak.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the number 2 is set to face up to three weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, which isn’t terrible considering he will be fit for the crucial end of the season.

Nonetheless, despite Cash missing crucial games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City, Brentford, and Lille, there is one exciting gem who could finally be handed a chance to shine.

Emery may opt for a young talent over Ezri Konsa

Ezri Konsa has often been the first-choice preference to Cash at right back throughout the season, but this time around, Emery may look to the youth for inspiration, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden ready to step up.

If the Spaniard did opt to use the 20-year-old, the Villa number four would slot into his usual role, alongside Pau Torres at right-centre back.

Kesler Hayden started the season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, where he played 27 times, but due to the lack of depth at right back, the boss recalled the youngster in January.

With Konsa a centre half by trade, Emery wanted to have a natural right back in the squad to be called upon, but what gives the number 29 an advantage, is that he has similar characteristics to Cash, with the manager saying:

"We have added Kaine [Kesler-Hayden], we needed one player with his characteristics as a right full-back, the only player to play like that is Matty Cash and now with Kaine we have two."

Kesler-Hayden vs Sheffield Wednesday Stats Kesler-Hayden Goals conceded 0 Tackles 2 Dribbled past 0 Pass accuracy 88% Key passes 2 Duels won 9/11 Successful dribbles 2/2 Via Sofascore

As you can see by the table above, the former Plymouth ace is an extremely well-rounded full back who can attack and defend with confidence and security, even if deployed at left-back like he was against Sheffield Wednesday.

According to journalist Jonny Leighfield, Kesler-Hayden has “got everything,” being further described as “a player who like to do his damage up the other end of the pitch,” and the statistics from that game definitely support that.

Although it may be a risk to throw Kesler-Hayden in at the deep end, especially as he’s not played a minute since returning to his parent club, he has all the attributes to succeed in that high-octane right-back role under Emery.

Furthermore, with Cash’s injury, there’s not a better time to hand the prospect and opportunity to cement himself in the side, and based on his loan spell, he deserves a chance.