Aston Villa are looking to take full advantage of the opportunity to sign players this month, with Unai Emery being particularly keen to bolster his squad.

Multiple reports have confirmed that the Midlands club is interested in signing Championship star Morgan Rogers, who only joined Middlesbrough in the summer window of 2023.

However, according to Keith Downie of Sky Sports News, the move could become more difficult than anticipated, with Rogers' club already rejecting two bids from Villa as they are reluctant to sell the 21-year-old.

Therefore, let's look at three players who Emery could sign as alternatives to Rogers this month.

1 Option 1: Giovanni Reyna - Borussia Dortmund

As per a report from Football Transfers this month, Villa have inquired about the potential signing of Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old has been dubbed "incredibly exciting" by football journalist Zach Lowy, but with the arrival of Jadon Sancho, his time on the field at BVB is further under threat.

The USMNT star has only started once all season, but the table below from the 2022/23 Bundesliga proves that if he is given time on the field, he can create moments of magic.

Reyna's 2022/23 Bundesliga Stats Stats Reyna Appearances 22 Starts 4 Average Minutes per game 28 Goals 7 Assists 2 Stats via Sofascore

However, his never-ending injury issues over the years have led to the German side looking to move him on this January for a cut price of around £13m-£17m, which could prove to be a bargain if he is managed correctly.

2 Option 2: Crysencio Summerville - Leeds United

Another Championship player who has caught the eye of Emery is Crysencio Summerville, who has lit up the league this season with his dazzling performances.

Football Insider confirmed earlier this month that Villa are extremely interested in signing the Dutch ace, who is in "sensational form," as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

The 22-year-old is the fifth-highest scorer in the second division, scoring ten more goals than their current target, Rogers, and this is how he ranks in the Championship among positionally similar players for some key statistics.

Summerville: 2023/24 Championship season Stats (per game) Summerville Rank Goals 12 5th Assists 7 6th Big chances created 13 3rd Key passes (PG) 3.0 1st Successful dribbles (PG) 2.6 3rd Stats via Sofascore

Summerville will eventually move to a top Premier League side in no time, and if Villa could purchase him before other clubs start sniffing, they would be onto a winner.

3 Option 3: Emile Smith Rowe - Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe has been targeted by Villa for years, and they could finally be successful in their quest for the Arsenal star this month.

According to Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Villans are seriously interested in signing the Gunners attacking midfielder, who could move away from his boyhood club to seek minutes on the field.

Smith Rowe's 2021/22 PL Stats Stats Smith Rowe Apperances 33 Starts 21 Average Minutes per game 58 Goals 10 Scoring frequency 193 minutes Shots per game 1.2 Assists 2 Stats via Sofascore

The 23-year-old is only averaging 21 minutes per game in the league this season and 15 minutes per game last term, with injuries impacting his development, yet the statistics above from the 2021/22 campaign prove that he has endless ability with the ball at his feet and a knack for scoring goals from midfield.

Smith Rowe has the perfect opportunity to reignite his career as a Premier League footballer, and what better way to do it than underneath Emery, who he knows extremely well from his time as Arsenal boss?