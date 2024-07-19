Aston Villa could upgrade on Moussa Diaby after their interest in a formidable new signing emerged in recent reports.

Villa busy in the transfer market

Unai Emery's side are closing in on their seventh signing of the summer already as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new Premier League season. Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is set to undergo a medical in the Midlands over the weekend, with the official signing set for Monday in a move that will reportedly set the Villans back around £50m.

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed the re-signing of Jadon Philogene 12 months on from his initial departure, in a deal believed to have cost around £12.5m, with Philogene signing a five year deal at Villa Park.

The duo follow the high-profile acquisition of Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen as well as ex-Chelsea man Ross Barkley, who was prised away from Luton Town following their relegation back to the Championship.

They have also landed Juventus pair Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea as part of the deal that saw Douglas Luiz move to Turin, while Lewis Dobbin has arrived from Everton with Tim Iroegbunam joining Sean Dyche's side in a separate but related deal.

There will be outgoings too though, with Moussa Diaby the latest star linked with a departure just 12 months after his arrival at Villa Park for a record fee of £52m (one that Onana may now surpass). The forward is nearing a big-money move to Al-Ittihad and was left out of the most recent pre-season friendly.

Despite having signed Philogene, Diaby's absence could be a tough void to fill, and may require Villa to return to the transfer market this summer.

Villa can instantly seal Diaby upgrade

And should Villa choose to, they could instantly seal an upgrade for the Frenchman in the form of Barcelona winger Raphinha, who they have been creditted with an interest in. With Hansi Flick's side keen to add Nico Williams to their ranks this summer, it seems likely that at least one forward will have to depart Camp Nou ahead of the new season.

And Raphinha could be a prime target for that given his age and potential sell-on value, which could help the Blaugrana out financially. The Brazilian, who still has three years left to run on his £200,000 per week deal, is believed to be valued at around £50m and HITC claim that Aston Villa are "among the clubs" interested in signing him this summer.

Indeed, the Villans, along with Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United have been informed of the player's potential availability and willingness to move back to England.

Raphinha provided very similar numbers to Diaby across 2023/24, but did so in just two thirds of the minutes played as Yamine Lamal began to prosper on the right flank for Barcelona.

Raphinha vs Moussa Diaby 2023/24 Raphinha Moussa Diaby Appearances 28 38 Goals 6 6 Assists 9 8 Min per goal/assist 91.2 155 Shot creating actions 5.86 3.31 Shots on target per 90 1.32 0.91

The winger has plenty of admirers, none more than former boss Xavi, who hailed him as "one of the best in the world" following their first leg Champions League win over PSG last season.

"For me Rafa is a differential player in his potential. One of the best in the world in space, he has goals, finishes plays, presses high, is the first, and always works for the team. He is always looking to improve. Very happy for Raphinha, he deserves it", the former Barca boss explained.