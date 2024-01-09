Aston Villa’s season has been nothing short of brilliant with the Villans soaring high in the Premier League, through in Europe and into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2016.

Unai Emery has truly turned the side into a relentless team, with the hard work putting them second in the Premier League after 20 matches.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

However, the boss still wants to improve his side in the January transfer window as they prepare to challenge for silverware.

Aston Villa transfers latest – Jeremie Frimpong

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are interested in signing right-wing back Jeremie Frimpong should they secure Champions League football.

The Dutch star has a £35m release clause in his contract at Bayer Leverkusen, which can be activated in the summer, and it's reported Villa are willing to do just that.

A move this January is seen as highly unlikely, especially with the German club in the middle of a Bundesliga title battle.

Jeremie Frimpong’s style of play

“Incredible” has been a word used to describe Frimpong by football journalist Antonio Mango, and based on this season, it is extremely difficult to disagree with his description.

The 23-year-old has featured in 22 matches across all competitions this campaign, scoring seven goals and registering ten assists. That's jaw-dropping numbers from a supposed 'defender'.

The former Man City youth star has become a key player in Xabi Alonso’s side, and he has made the right midfield role in a three-back formation his own.

Although Villa do not play a similar formation to Leverkusen, Frimpong would fit perfectly in Emery’s right midfield role, and the table below showing his 2023/24 Bundesliga statistics and where he ranks compared to positionally similar players proves why he could take Ollie Watkins to the next level.

Frimpong's 2023/24 Bundesliga Stats Stats (per 90) Frimpong Where he ranks Goals 0.34 Top 5% Assists 0.41 Top 3% Key passes 1.92 Top 12% Successful take-ons 1.78 Top 5% Touches (Att pen) 7.40 Top 1% Progressive carries 6.10 Top 1% Stats via FBref

Frimpong is evidently a player who is blessed with lightning speed, quick feet, and agility. As you can see, he is the definition of an attacking wing-back whose focus is to make things happen in the final third rather than defend.

The speedster is one of the best dribblers and ball carriers in the Bundesliga, which allows him to turn defence into attack almost instantly. This would make the Villans far more dangerous on the counterattack, and with Watkins being deadly on the break, he would find himself in more goal-scoring opportunities.

The 23-year-old is a creator and a goal-scorer, with the former benefiting Watkins in particular, as he would provide endless service to the Villa forward, mainly via crosses and clever cutbacks after a weaving dribble or overlap.

The former Brentford striker’s movement is elite, and when you combine that with Frimpong’s ability to find a pass, Emery could develop a recipe for success.

The fact that Frimpong likes to drive into the opposition’s box and get on the end of crosses from the opposite flank also indirectly helps Watkins. With the added body to deal with, the Netherlands ace will occupy at least one defender and therefore provide the striker with more space to manoeuvre and punish the opposition.

Frimpong is a versatile full-back who loves to attack and although the price tag may seem steep, his potential and output are those of an elite player, which makes the £35m release clause a steal. Villa must attempt to secure his signature.