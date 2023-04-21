Aston Villa may find it difficult to keep star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer following his sensational displays at the World Cup with Argentina - but Johan Lange could find a dream replacement in Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher.

Could Villa lose Emiliano Martinez this summer?

Former Arsenal man Martinez has been the subject of interest from a number of top clubs in England as well as on the continent, which suggests that an exit could be on the cards for the 30-year-old if he is offered Champions League football elsewhere.

Unai Emery will no doubt be keen to keep the shot-stopper as Villa look set to earn a European spot of their own, as the Argentinian has been in impressive form in recent weeks, earning clean sheets in wins against Chelsea and Newcastle United recently.

Martinez has made 29 appearances in the top flight so far this campaign and conceded just 33 times, keeping 11 clean sheets, so it is easy to see why he is attracting interest from some of the biggest names across Europe.

He also won the Golden Glove in Qatar after helping inspire Lionel Scaloni's side to glory at the World Cup, with his penalty shootout saves in wins against the Netherlands and in the final against France proving vital.

The former Reading loanee has suggested that he loves being at the club and wants to stay, but Villa fans have seen the same responses from the likes of Jack Grealish and Fabian Delph in the past, so should be prepared if he does depart.

If reports are to be believed, Johan Lange could look to bring in Liverpool 'keeper Kelleher as the long-term replacement for Martinez at Villa Park.

Could Villa sign Kelleher?

According to The Transfer Room, Kelleher is keen to leave Anfield this summer as he continues to play second fiddle to Alisson - and is an option for Villa, Leicester City and Celtic.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp wants to keep him at the club but will also not stand in the way of him leaving, with the Reds thought to value him at around £30m.

The 24-year-old has also been a regular in Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland side, with the national manager describing him as an "exceptional" goalkeeper back in 2021.

Kelleher has made 20 appearances for Liverpool and kept an impressive 10 clean sheets, so is clearly a reliable man in between the sticks, while he also played a huge part in the Reds' Carabao Cup win last season.

Therefore, if the worst happens and Martinez does leave this summer, Lange could find Emery a solid replacement in the shape of the 24-year-old.