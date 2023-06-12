Aston Villa have turned their attention to the transfer window, as Unai Emery bids to improve his side this summer.

The Villans have already confirmed the agreement to sign Youri Tielemans and are looking to add more power to their midfield, should latest reports be believed.

What’s the latest on Cesare Casadei to Aston Villa?

As reported by Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Aston Villa are interested in Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei.

The 20-year-old, who spent half the season on loan at Reading, is due to return to west London this summer.

The report speculates that it’s ‘likely’ that the Italian ace will be sent out on another loan deal, with a Premier League stay preferred for his parent club to allow him to gain valuable experience.

The report suggests that Villa, along with Brighton & Hove Albion are ‘possibilities’ for the young talent.

What could Cesare Casadei offer to Aston Villa?

Hailed as a “powerful” box-to-box midfielder by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 20-year-old has shone at the U20’s World Cup so far.

In six games played at the tournament, the youngster has maintained an average Sofascore match rating of 7.90 contributing to eight goals in scoring seven himself and assisting one.

Despite playing as a deep midfielder, the £15k-per-week Italian has flexed his attacking abilities on the big stage, making him an exciting prospect for Emery’s plans at Villa Park.

While the Spaniard has a solid set up in the engine room in Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara, he will require an option for rotation especially when considering the added games in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Casadei could be a strong competitor in the talented midfield, and could particularly shine in a partnership alongside Luiz.

In 15 Championship appearances for Reading after signing for the club in January, the midfielder averaged 2.19 tackles, 1.87 blocks and 1.95 aerials won per 90 via FBref, showing that he is robust in his exploits in the defensive areas of midfield.

His numbers are similar to those recorded this season by Villa’s Brazilian machine, who averaged 2.24 tackles and 1.11 blocks per 90 via FBref, acting as the club’s commander in the engine room.

Add the attacking potential of Casadei to the mix, someone who is "like Pogba" - as per Roberto Mancini - and Emery could have a devilish duo in midfield, with two players capable of protecting the back line as well as being offensively able.

Luiz averages a higher rate of progressive passes to the 20-year-old, registering an average of 4.55 per 90 to his 2.76 in the Championship.

However, in the early stages of his career, the Ravenna-born star has flexed exactly what he can do for his country going forward, showing that the potential is there to become an established box-to-box whiz.

While it is uncertain the role that Mauricio Pochettino will want for the young Italian, there is little to doubt the impact he could have on Villa if given a chance to shine in the Premier League.