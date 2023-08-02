Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for AC Milan midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, as Unai Emery and Monchi look to add more reinforcements to their attack.

The Spanish duo have hit the jackpot so far in the transfer window, obtaining the signatures of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby, however Monchi could face his first business blunder in chasing De Ketelaere.

Could Aston Villa sign Charles De Ketelaere?

As reported by news outlets in Spain, relayed by The Hard Tackle, Villa are keen on Milan’s attacking midfielder.

Read the latest Aston Villa transfer news HERE...

It’s claimed that the Villans have learned the 22-year-old’s price tag, which sits around the €28m (£24m) mark, just one year after moving to the San Siro in a deal worth €35m (£30m).

The report added that Milan are ready to offload the Belgian, after a difficult first year in Italy following his move from Club Brugge.

How good is Charles De Ketelaere?

Having once been hailed as a “special player” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the former Juliper Pro League wizard has failed to impress in Milan in a move that has been a big blow for the Rossoneri.

There’s little surprise that the 22-year-old was snatched by Milan after showcasing his talents in an impeccable 2021/22 campaign in the Jupiler Pro League, in which he scored 14 goals and registered seven assists in 33 appearances for Brugge.

Unfortunately for the Belgian, his form has not been transferable to Italy, where he has registered only a single assist in 32 appearances in Serie A in a hugely underwhelming individual season on the back of such an impressive feat at his boyhood club.

Criticised as “awful” by football blogger Rajath Kumar after a poor performance for Milan, the youngster was described as “deflated and dejected” in what was a term to forget for the Villa target.

For Emery and Monchi, the season played by De Ketelaere should be a warning sign for the Midlands club, who could cause a disaster in taking the 22-year-old from the hands of the Italian giants.

There’s little to deny the talents that the youngster possesses, however at this time in Villa’s progression, the room for error this window is not necessary considering the calibre of deals that Monchi has already delivered.

The Premier League is a competition that many stars come from abroad to taste and realise that their palette isn’t perhaps destined to enjoy the spices the English game can deliver.

After two full league seasons with Club Brugge, De Ketelaere opted to branch out to savour what the European stage had to offer in Italy, in a move that perhaps came too early for the budding star, leaving a further move to the Premier League a questionable one.

In capturing the 6 foot 4 midfielder, Villa could add to their ranks in the creative department in attack, considering that the player averaged an impressive 1.61 key passes per 90 for Milan last term, however, his ability suggested in Serie A could place him low in Emery’s midfield pecking order.

John McGinn has been revolutionised under the Spaniard’s regime in the Midlands, captaining the side to the highs of the 2022/23 campaign and earning a new contract last month that takes his stay at Villa Park to 2027.

The form of the Scotsman raises questions as to whether De Ketelaere would be worthy of having a spot in the side ahead of the 28-year-old, who performed at a consistently high-level last season.

Spending over £20m on a player not guaranteed to better the likes of McGinn makes little sense, added to the earlier capture of Tielemans who is another midfielder for Emery to add to the mix.