Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on AC Milan playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, as Unai Emery seeks more activity in the transfer window.

The Spaniard assisted in delivering Monchi his first signing at Villa Park, with Pau Torres announced this week as the latest recruit.

In an impressive swoop, the Villans secured the centre-back for £31.5m, making a statement of their ambition ahead of the 2023/34 campaign, with the spending not expected to stop there.

Could Aston Villa sign Charles De Ketelaere?

As reported on Thursday by Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Villa have made an opening offer for the 22-year-old, believed to be in the region of €25m (£21m).

The report states that Milan are asking for a €30m (£26m) starting point for the midfielder, with the Belgian only signing for the club last summer from Club Brugge for €35m (£30m).

La Gazzetta dello Sport added that they don’t expect Villa to ‘hesitate’ in raising the offer should Milan counter the opening price.

How good is Charles De Ketelaere?

Signed by the Rossoneri with high expectations, the 22-year-old has failed to warm to his surroundings in Milan, contributing just one assist in 40 total appearances for the club.

After signing Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, it could be the end of the road for the Belgian already in Italy, after a short and difficult journey.

All is not lost for the Brugge-born star, with Villa knocking on his door comes a potentially favoured opportunity to shine in the Premier League.

Despite undergoing a trialling campaign in Serie A, the youngster possesses a host of talent that could fit Emery’s system at Villa Park, highlighted by his rise to stardom at his boyhood club.

In his final season in Belgium, De Ketelaere contributed to 28 goals in 49 total appearances, scoring 18 and assisting 10 acting as a versatile forward with the capabilities to play in a host of roles, via Transfermarkt.

Featuring primarily as a centre-forward for Brugge, the 22-year-old took up a slightly deeper role for Milan, in which he was deployed as an attacking midfielder set up just behind the striker.

For Villa, the Belgian’s versatility could provide an array of options for Emery, as well as acting as a potential upgrade to some already at the club.

One player that could be threatened by the rumoured interest in De Ketelaere is Emi Buendia, who has struggled since arriving at Villa Park from Norwich City.

In 78 appearances in claret and blue, the Argentine has scored just nine goals, suggesting that a new arrival that can cover similar positions could knock him off his perch in the Midlands.

Based on their respective 2022/23 campaigns, the numbers make for worrying reading for Buendia, with the Belgian outperforming him on a number of attributes critical to a player of their nature.

As per FBref comparisons, the 22-year-old averaged better on the ball, recording an average of 3.63 progressive carries and 2.90 successful take-ons per 90 for Milan.

Buendia averaged slightly less in both areas, averaging 2.24 progressive carries and 1.01 successful take-ons per 90 for Villa last term.

The Villans’ target was hailed as a “special player'' during his time at Brugge by scout Jacek Kulig, with the keen talent identifier noting his ‘playmaking skills’ and ‘creative’ spark to be his strengths.

Such claims are supported by his average of 1.61 key passes per 90 during a reasonably dull individual campaign, with Buendia averaging 1.53 per 90 at Villa Park, via FBref.

Emery could equip an eager young talent to his side, in a move that could trigger competition in his attacking ranks.