Aston Villa have shot up the table since the appointment of Unai Emery in November, with European football still a possibility for the Villans.

The Spaniard has taken the club from relegation dwellers to solid Premier League competition in six months, and with three games to go, things could get even better for the Midlands outfit should results go their way.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, the 51-year-old will have the chance to build the squad to his liking, strengthening in areas to take Villa to the next level next season.

It’s not only moves in the first team that are drawing attention, but in the academy also as a host of players wait to find out their destiny with reference to their futures at the club.

One of which is 18-year-old Charlie Lutz, who has been stealing the headlines in the U18 Premier League this season.

Who is Charlie Lutz?

The English striker has enjoyed a high-scoring season for the U18s, finding the net eight times in nine appearances, as well as contributing two assists.

Playing predominantly as a wide forward, the youngster can also lead the line and has shown his goal-scoring prowess as being joint top-scorer alongside teammate Rory Wilson.

The teenager is one of a host of academy players who have their futures in question as to whether they will renew and continue their stay at Bodymoor Heath.

Lutz is certainly one for the future, described by his Father as being "razor-sharp focused" on what he wants out of his footballing career, and the youngster is hitting heights in Villa’s academy and could be one to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduates.

Jack Grealish is the most famed star to come out of the academy set up at Bodymoor, the 27-year-old is a regular for Manchester City and England and has written the story that many youngsters in the academy wish to follow.

The most recent big move for an academy star was Carney Chukwuemeka’s move to Chelsea in the summer. The midfielder has made 11 Premier League appearances for the Blues at just 19 years of age.

Chukwuemeka’s dream became a reality, which could happen for Lutz too who, like the 19-year-old, has been impressing in the U18s Premier League.

The Austrian-born England international had a strong season in the same league before playing in the Premier League 2, then graduating to gain his first-team debut in the 2020/21 season, before signing for Chelsea last summer.

Having made nine appearances in the league this season, Lutz will turn 19 in October, which opens a new door to the Premier League 2, where so many have made a name for themselves in both England and Europe.

A journey such as Chukwuemeka’s are steps that any young player can make if they continue to perform; Lutz has been a consistent performer for the academy, and should Villa keep hold of him, he could be the club's next big prospect.