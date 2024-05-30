Aston Villa have been tipped to make a move for a long-term Premier League target this summer as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of a return to the Champions League.

Ollie Watkins' incredible season

It is safe to say that Unai Emery's ability to get the best out of his strikers has once again played out in the midlands, with Ollie Watkins the beneficiary. The former Brentford star recorded his best ever season, finding the back of the net 19 times in the Premier League and grabbing 13 assists to go with it, while he did it all without being the club's designated penalty taker.

He penned a new contract in October, and is now wanted by the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, though a departure from Villa Park this summer looks highly unlikely.

Ollie Watkins' amazing Premier League season Appearances 37 Goals 19 Assists 13 Minutes per goal contribution 100.5 Shots on target per 90 1.31 Key passes per 90 1.26 Stats provided by fbref

But with added elite games on the calender for next season and no assurances that Watkins will be able to play virtually every game for Emery's side as he did this season, it is understandable that Villa are on the hunt for cover.

As it stands, young talent Jhon Duran is the only other recognised striker at the club, though Moussa Diaby has played there at times during his stint at Villa Park. But it is clear a new face is needed, and now they may have found the perfect alternative to Watkins.

Monchi wants familiar face

Now, the Villans have been credited with a strong interest in Sevilla hitman Youssef En-Nesyri, who has been a long term target for West Ham United and has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months.

The Moroccan striker, who led the line for his nation as they reached the last four of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has just 12 months left to run on his £50,000 a week deal in the south of Spain.

And Sevilla have identified the 26-year-old as an option to help them raise funds this summer, despite the striker finding the net on 20 occasions last season to help steer his side away from relegation to Spain's second tier.

An offer of around 25m euros (£17m) should be enough to secure his services, and Monchi is personally leading Villa's interest, as the Sporting Director is keen to be reunited with a player he worked with during his time in Seville.

He is leading the Aston Villa charge for En-Nesyri, and appears to have won out with the Midlands club now ready to cough up for the frontman, according to the report.

Should he arrive, he would certainly offer a different option to Watkins, with the striker having previously been described as "such a handful in the air" and having the stats to back it up.

At club level, 25 of his 88 goals have come courtesy of his head, while he jumped to a mammoth 9 foot 1 to net his side's winner against Portugal at the most recent World Cup, higher than Cristiano Ronaldo managed for his famous goal against Sampdoria during his time as a Juventus player.

Still in the prime of his career and with plenty of pedigree in Europe, he could well be a smart addition to help share the workload with Watkins.