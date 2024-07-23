Aston Villa have emerged as shock potential suitors for a La Liga star Unai Emery loves, according to fresh reports.

Aston Villa summer signings so far

Villa have been one of the busiest Premier League sides this summer, having already completed eight new signings as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of a Champions League debut.

They confirmed their eighth and biggest deal on Monday, signing Amadou Onana from Everton in a deal worth £50m, with the 22-year-old signing a five-year deal at Villa Park.

Aston Villa's new signings (summer 2024) Player Fee Amadou Onana £50m Ian Maatsen £37m Cameron Archer £14m Jaden Philogene £13.5m Lewis Dobbin £8m Samuel Iling-Junior £11.8m + add-ons Enzo Barrenechea £6.7m + add-ons Ross Barkley £5m

“I’ll be playing in the Champions League again and that’s very exciting," said Onana upon the deal being confirmed. "We also have a manager that’s one of the best in the business and I think he can take my game to the next level.”

His arrival takes Aston Villa's summer spending close to £150m, but there have also been significant sales to balance that and as a result, there is no sign of their transfer outlay slowing down.

Douglas Luiz joined Juventus in a deal worth £42m, though over half of that was promptly handed back to Juventus in exchange for pair Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior. They also sold talent Omari Kellyman to Chelsea in a deal worth £17m.

Meanwhile, winger Moussa Diaby is poised to complete a move to Saudi side Al-Ittihad in a record sale for the Villans, which will see them net a fee of £50.5m, roughly the same fee shelled out for Onana. Now, they could be set to replace him with a world-class talent.

Aston Villa eyeing Felix to replace Diaby

That comes with Emery and Villa weighing up a move for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, who is expected to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

After moving to the Spanish capital in a record £107m move from Benfica back in 2019, Felix has struggled to see eye-to-eye with boss Diego Simeone and has spent the last 18 months on loan spells away from the club as a result.

A spell with Chelsea was followed by a season with Barcelona, which saw him score seven goals and grab three assists for Xavi's side. But, with Nico Williams their no.1 priority signing this summer, they seem to have put Felix on the back burner.

Back in 2022, he was dubbed a "special" talent by teammate Alvaro Morata, but has struggled to deliver that consistently. He still has a mammoth five years left to run on his £96,000-a-week deal in Madrid, but he appears to be surplus to requirements and the club are willing to let him leave this summer should a suitable offer come in.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Villa are a "possible option" for the Portuguese forward after selling Diaby, with the Midlands outfit "considering" a move despite the financial obstacles they are likely to face.

Indeed, Emery is believed to be a big fan of Felix, who will be keen to find a manager willing to show faith in his undoubted ability after a difficult few seasons. With plenty of pedigree, he could be a statement signing at Villa Park should they be able to pull off a move.