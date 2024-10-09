Unai Emery has plentiful options to call upon in the attacking positions at Aston Villa currently, with many stars even waiting in the wings patiently outside of the first-team mix.

Jhon Duran has six goals in all competitions this campaign, with four of those strikes coming in the Premier League, even with the Colombian attacker not having started a game yet in the division this season.

Of course, the main leading man in the spotlight remains as Ollie Watkins, who will be eager to kick on and score more goals for the West Midlands outfit when the international break is over and done with.

Watkins' form this season

Away from firing some frustrating blanks last time out against Erik ten Hag's determined Manchester United, Watkins has been a potent striker for his team again this campaign, having found the back of the net four times from nine clashes in all competitions.

He would play a major role in Emery's men not falling to a surprise defeat to Ipswich Town before their Champions League heroics versus Bayern Munich, with a goal and an assist at Portman Road from the former Exeter City attacker steering Villa to a 2-2 draw.

Also connecting with this Lucas Digne cross to kickstart a comeback against Everton on home soil back in September, Watkins is now onto 74 goals from 178 games in total strutting his stuff at Villa Park, as the goals continue to keep flowing.

Yet, that doesn't mean Emery and Co haven't got their eyes on other deadly forwards to further improve the side, with this Bundesliga sharpshooter reportedly on their shopping list.

Aston Villa's search for a striker

As reported by Sky Sports Germany, Villa set their sights on attempting to secure the services of Eintracht Frankfurt ace Omar Marmoush this summer, with Nottingham Forest also keen on securing his signature - with a fee of £28m having been touted.

The Midlands sides now face competition from the likes of Liverpool and other Premier League rivals for his coveted signature, as per the report, after an explosive season to date in the German top flight.

Marmoush's Bundesliga numbers this season Stat - per 90 mins* Marmoush Games played 6 Goals scored 8 Assists 4 Expected goals (xG) 4.05 Shots* 4.9 Goal conversion % 29% Big chances missed 6 Big chances created 6 Stats by Sofascore

Marmoush has a staggering 12 goal contributions next to his name this season from only six Bundesliga appearances, which included a last-gasp equaliser last time out versus Bayern, as the Egyptian ace helped his team draw the dramatic contest 3-3.

As a result, the in-demand attacker blows Duran's own impressive numbers out of the water, with his electric form for Frankfurt alerting the likes of Liverpool consequently to his services, who could view Marmoush as a natural successor to Salah's throne at Anfield.

Also capable of slotting into the Frankfurt side down the left wing, the terrifying number seven could link up with Watkins in attack and wreak havoc onto Premier League defences if snapped up, with Marmoush equally content with teeing up teammates for chances of their own away from basking in the goalscoring limelight himself.

Labelled as an "outstanding" talent by current boss Dino Toppmoller - who also noted his "blistering pace" - this season off the back of such impressive form, Villa will know a steep offer will have to put on the table for Marmoush's services.

TEAMtalk now believe a figure in the ballpark of £40m would be tempting enough for Frankfurt to part ways with their star man, as a bidding war looms potentially on the horizon when the transfer window reopens.

Emery will obviously be happy with what he already has at his disposal, but adding in an attacker of Marmoush's quality would make his side even more of a troubling prospect to come up against, away from Watkins and Duran ripping it up.