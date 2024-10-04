As if the likes of Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins didn't already hand Unai Emery enough firepower going forward, Aston Villa have now reportedly made contact with the camp of an exciting forward target over a potential move.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have picked up where they left off to enjoy another excellent start in the Premier League. And if there were concerns that Emery's side would simply be brushed aside by Europe's elite in the Champions League, then their 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich has since proved otherwise. It was once again Jhon Duran who stole the headlines after sensationally lobbing Manuel Neuer from range to seal a shock three points for his side.

Both Tuesday's match-winner and Ollie Watkins have enjoyed fine starts to the season, handing Emery quite the selection headache, with the former scoring four Premier League goals in 163 minutes and Watkins netting four from six starts.

Emery's headache could yet be worsened (or bettered) by another option, however. According to reports in Spain, Aston Villa chiefs have made contact with the camp of Hugo Duro in a battle to secure his signature ahead of West Ham United following interest from both the Villans and Hammers.

Valencia are certainly keen to keep hold of their forward though, and their reported €20m (£17m) price tag has forced both Premier League clubs to reassess their pursuit, given that they reportedly see Duro as a player worth around the €15m-16m (£12.5m-13m) mark.

When the January transfer window swings open, it will be interesting to see just how much Villa's stance changes. As they balance European and domestic football, completing their attacking options with the addition of Duro wouldn't exactly be unwise.

Duro would complete Aston Villa's attacking depth

Whilst Duro would be a third-choice behind two elite options in Duran and Watkins in Emery's pecking order, he would at least ensure that the Villans have that extra option to turn to when the time comes. Just 24 years old, there's no reason why the forward wouldn't develop under Emery, either, in what could prove to be a shrewd piece if investment of those in the Midlands pull the trigger.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Hugo Duro Jhon Duran Ollie Watkins Minutes 451 163 440 Goals 2 4 4 Assists 0 0 2 Expected Goals 1.2 2.1 3.5

Three players who have outperformed on the expected goals front so far this season, Villa could suddenly have one of the most reliable set of attacking options in the Premier League if they changed their mind and met Valencia's price tag for Duro.

Earning a reported £67,000-a-week at Valencia, signing the 24-year-old forward is unlikely to disrupt Aston Villa's wage bill either. When the January transfer window opens, all signs are pointing towards Duro being a man in-demand who those at Villa Park would be wise to battle alongside West Ham to sign.