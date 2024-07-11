Looking to reinforce their attacking options, Aston Villa have reportedly emerged to take a shock lead in the race to beat both Everton and Ipswich Town in the race to sign a familiar face for Unai Emery.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have been one of the busiest sides in the Premier League when it comes to incomings so far this summer, with the likes of Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen and others all arriving ahead of the Midlands club's first Champions League campaign under Emery. The Spaniard has, however, lost Douglas Luiz to Juventus in a swap deal that saw Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea arrive in the opposite direction.

Luiz may not be the only one to complete a move away from the Midlands either following rumours that West Ham United are interested in Jhon Duran in a move that could leave those at Villa Park scrambling for attacking reinforcements and a swift reunion with an exciting winger.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are now closing in on signing Jaden Philogene from Hull City in a deal that will see them hijack both Ipswich Town's and Everton's move for the Hull City winger worth £18m. This follows an earlier report from The Athletic that the Villans had joined the race by exercising a clause they agreed when he left the club.

A last-ditch steal, Villa have reportedly used their first-refusal clause to match Everton and Ipswich to leave themselves in pole position to re-sign Philogene one year on from his departure, also offering the player a "huge" contract to tempt him to the West Midlands.

Coming through the Aston Villa academy, Philogene could now finally get the chance he was previously denied under Emery. There will be plenty of competition alongside Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby, but the Championship star proved that he's more than ready for a Premier League place in the last campaign.

Why "ridiculous" Philogene should join Aston Villa

It would be quite the full circle moment for Philogene if he completed a return to Aston Villa just one year after leaving for Hull, highlighting just how good a year it has been with the Tigers. The winger has more than earned a second chance to impress at his boyhood club and looks likely to be handed just that this summer.

The 22-year-old has earned plenty of fans during his time at Hull, including former manager Liam Rosenior who, like many, was left in awe at Philogene's incredible rabona goal against Rotherham last season. Rosenior told Sky Sports: "Ridiculous, it's ridiculous, his ability is something we have missed for a long time. He is only going to get better the more games he plays.

"It is not just his goal or the showreel moments, it is his energy levels for the team, he has a real belief, he can be a top player but the reason he can be a top player is because he works so hard on his game. We have to get him off the training pitch because he wants to do extra."