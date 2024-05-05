Aston Villa are set to snap up a proven European talent on a free transfer this summer.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

Aston Villa are in the midst of a superb 2023/24 campaign that is all but guaranteed to see them secure a top-four Premier League finish, and with it, Champions League football.

While Villa have impressed under the guidance of Unai Emery this season, it is fair to say they will need to improve their squad during the 2024 summer transfer window if they are to compete in the Champions League. To their credit, the Midlands outfit have already begun making plans for the upcoming window. Aston Villa have reportedly sent scouts to watch Alex Baena ahead of a summer move that would see the Villans trigger the Villarreal midfielder's reported €60m (£52m) release clause.

Elsewhere, reports earlier this week claimed that Aston Villa are leading the race for Lille striker Jonathan David, who is valued at £30m. While said players would be great additions for Villa, the fees that come with signing big names who can compete in Europe may prove too much for the English outfit in light of PSR limitations.

Earlier this season, Unai Emery praised Aston Villa's owners for wanting to help the club but also appeared to hint that Financial Fair Play had to be monitored.

He said: “The owners are always helping - always. They are very involved with me, with us, with Aston Villa. They want to support us. They ask how we can improve - but it’s not easy. If we can improve, we will do it. We have added a young player - he needs time - Jhon Duran. He is getting better, getting confident, playing minutes. We are trying to support him. But it’s not easy to improve in those circumstances. If it is, you tell me names.”

One way Aston Villa can strengthen their squad ahead of next season without having to worry too much about FFP is by signing players on free transfers.

Aston Villa poised to beat Inter to free transfer

Now, the Villans look set to do exactly that, as Spanish outlet Diario AS claims that Aston Villa are primed to press ahead and reach an agreement with Mario Hermoso to make him their first summer signing.

The centre-back, who currently earns €160k (£137k) per week, is set to depart Atletico Madrid at the end of this season when his contract expires after four years working under Diego Simeone. Hermoso is of interest to a number of clubs around Europe, including Serie A champions Inter, but Villa are said to be the ones closing in on the Spaniard's signature.

Hermoso is a left-sided defender who could replace Clement Lenglet when he returns to Barcelona after his loan ends in the coming weeks. The stopper won the La Liga title with Atletico Madrid in 2021 and has made a total of 169 appearances for the club, with 29 coming in the Champions League.

As a result, he could be a great fit for an Aston Villa side who, barring a complete collapse, will be plying their trade in Europe's premier club competition next term.