Aston Villa are considering a surprise move for a 24-year-old defender who has just seen his contract terminated with another club, according to a new report. The Villans get their Champions League campaign underway on Tuesday night, and they will be looking to continue their strong start to the 2024/25 season.

Aston Villa rumours and news

The January transfer window is still a long way away, but Aston Villa already seem to be getting their plans in place for 2025, as Unai Emery could eye more reinforcements despite what was a busy summer window.

Most of Villa’s summer signings are starting to bed down and impress for the Premier League side, but a few haven’t been given the chance yet, with the likes of Samuel Iling-Junior leaving on loan, spending the season at Bologna.

The winger made his debut for his new side over the weekend, impressing as he scored a last-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Serie A outfit. Iling-Junior is said to have “turned the tables” since joining Bologna after what the report describes as being rejected by Emery.

Meanwhile, according to a new report, Aston Villa are now in a race to sign Souleymane Sidibe from Stoke City. The 17-year-old has been catching the eye while playing for the Potters, so much so that teams such as Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are interested in signing him. Sidibe has already made a good impact this season, and it appears as though top-flight teams are keen to lure the youngster to them.

Aston Villa considering move for surprise free agent

According to HITC, Aston Villa are interested in signing Oumar Solet, who is now a free agent after leaving Red Bull Salzburg over the weekend. The Midlands side are not the only team interested in the defender, as Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and West Ham are also keen.

Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur were said to have looked at the player during the summer when he was still under contract, but it remains to be seen if they are still interested.

Oumar Solet's RB Salzburg Bundesliga stats Season Apps Goals Assists 2020/21 (won title) 10 0 0 2021/22 (won title) 22 1 2 2022/23 (won title) 25 1 1 2023/24 21 1 1

Solet now finds himself without a club, as Salzburg decided to end his contract on Saturday, despite him entering the final year. The Frenchman, who can play at centre-back as well as defensive midfield, was with the Austrian side for four years, after he joined them in 2020 from Lyon.

The 24-year-old was very successful during his time in Austria, as he won the league three times in three consecutive campaigns.