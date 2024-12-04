Aston Villa are among the Premier League teams considering a January move for a £29 million midfielder, according to a recent report. The Midlands side is back in Premier League action on Wednesday, as they host Brentford at Villa Park, looking to end a poor run of form which has seen them lose five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Ahead of the game against Brentford, Unai Emery was asked about Emi Martinez, and the Villa boss was unsure if the Argentine goalkeeper would be fit enough to start this week. The shotstopper had to come off at half-time on Sunday with a hand issue, and Emery said in his pre-match press conference that the club “are going to try this afternoon” to see if he is ready.

Meanwhile, Emery was also asked about what the club’s plans are for the January transfer window, and he stated that “the club are working on it” and that they must be “alert in case”: "I am focused on the matches, but we always have to be alert in case we can improve something in the squad."

One player who could be on Villa’s radar is midfielder Valentin Atangana, as they had scouts in place last week to watch the player live. His performances for Reims have put him on the radar of a host of teams from England and abroad, and Villa could be a team that makes a move in the New Year. But Atangana is not the only midfielder in their sights.

Aston Villa considering January move for Nicolo Fagioli

According to TBR Football, Aston Villa are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli in January. The 23-year-old has been at Juventus since July 2015, but it wasn’t until the 2022/23 campaign that he became a regular in the first team, as he impressed under Andrea Pirlo.

The Italian international, who has seven caps to his name, can operate in a number of different positions, as he’s able to play as a central midfielder but also has the ability to play out wide as well as just behind the striker.

This report states that Juventus are looking to offload Fagioli in January, after he lost his place in the side under Thiago Motta. The midfielder missed most of last season due to a betting scandal and has struggled to make an impact this season.

He has been offered to a few clubs around Europe, with Juventus open to a loan move as well as a permanent switch. Aston Villa are among the Premier League clubs that have taken note of Fagioli’s situation, with Juventus wanting around €35 million, which is roughly £29 million should he be sold next month, but they are also open to a loan with a buy option.

Nicolo Fagioli's Juventus stats Apps 62 Goals 3 Assists 8

Fagioli may not be known much in England, but during his time under Pirlo, the then Juventus boss likened Fagioli to himself when he was a player: “The biggest leap was made by Fagioli, who made his debut with me. He knows how to do everything and is a cornerstone of Juve and has the qualities to excel in directing play. He could be the new Pirlo, but better remembered as Fagioli.”