Potentially continuing a busy month, Aston Villa are now considering a move to challenge Juventus in the race to sign a Serie A winner for Unai Emery alongside Loic Bade this month.

Aston Villa transfer news

Following a fairly busy summer transfer window, Aston Villa have once again returned to the market to welcome key reinforcements for Emery. On that front, Donyell Malen is already over the line, whilst the Villans are reportedly pushing ahead in an attempt to welcome both Bade and young Levante right-back Andres Garcia before the end of the month.

Improving both their frontline and defensive options, Aston Villa have their sights on securing back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League in what would cement their place among those in European contention with every passing year. But they may not be done there.

According to Graeme Bailey, Aston Villa are now considering a move to challenge Juventus for Fikayo Tomori, who has lost his starting place at AC Milan this season.

The Italian giants have reportedly tabled a €5m (£4m) loan offer with a €20m (£17m) obligation to buy on top of another €5m (£4m) in bonuses to their Serie A counterparts but could now face competition from Aston Villa and a number of other Premier League sides.

The defender is reportedly open to a move in 2025, but could yet see his Milan career saved by new manager Sergio Conceicao, who is reportedly a big fan of the former Chelsea man.

"Great" Tomori needs Premier League return

After losing his place at AC Milan, a return to the Premier League to end some unfinished business should be Tomori's next move. And Aston Villa represent an intelligent option. Not many have joined Emery's project and struggled to impress. In fact, whether it's been Jhon Duran, Amadou Onana or Morgan Rogers, players have discovered their best form more often than not under the Spaniard.

Tomori has some unfinished business in the top flight too after leaving Chelsea with more of a whimper than the initial roar that he burst onto the scene with. Now, he could get the chance to come back and haunt his former club courtesy of Aston Villa, where he could also form quite the partnership with Bade.

League stats Per 90 24/25 (via FBref) Fikayo Tomori Loic Bade Starts 8 14 Progressive Passes 4.02 1.55 Tackles Won 1.22 1.27 Ball Recoveries 3.66 4.66

Despite the fact that the numbers make for solid reading, Tomori has still found himself forced to watch on from the bench at times this season in what is quite the fall from the starring role he previously enjoyed in Italy.

Praised for "great physical attributes" by Milan legend Franco Baresi in 2021, Tomori must now rediscover his best form away from AC Milan and potentially back in the Premier League.