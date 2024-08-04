Still looking to steal the headlines before the start of the Premier League campaign takes centre stage, Aston Villa have reportedly made contact with another top-flight club about signing their star forward.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have been one of the busiest clubs around Europe on the incoming front and could yet add further arrivals before deadline day at the end of the month. The likes of Joao Felix have consistently been linked, but it remains to be seen whether the Villans will splash the cash once more to sign the Atletico Madrid star in what would be some move.

Of course, those in the Midlands may be left with little choice but to turn towards the transfer market in pursuit of another striker this summer. Jhon Duran's future remains in doubt and a move to West Ham United is still very much a possibility, especially after he held up the famous Hammers sign on a recent Instagram Live. Potentially in need of a new backup for Ollie Watkins, Villa have reportedly turned to a player who recently discovered his best form in front of goal.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa, and by extension NSWE, have now contacted Crystal Palace about signing Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer, having previously only reached out to the Frenchman's camp over a potential move. The striker burst into life last season to become one of the surprise standouts in the second half of the campaign and may soon earn a big move as a result with contact now made.

The deal won't be an easy one to negotiate, however, with Palace reportedly adamant that their star striker is not for sale. After already losing Michael Olise earlier this summer, the Eagles can ill-afford to lose another one of Oliver Glasner's most important players ahead of his first full campaign.

"Great" Mateta can replace Duran

A player who can replace Duran and keep up with Watkins enough to provide Unai Emery with the ultimate alternative option, Mateta could be an intelligent signing at Villa Park this summer. With Champions League football to balance, adding another goalscorer could quickly prove to be the key to unlocking yet more historic nights in the Midlands.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jean-Philippe Mateta Jhon Duran Goals 16 5 Assists 5 0 Expected Goals 10.9 2 Minutes 2,282 475

Outperforming his expected goals by around five, Villa found out all about the 27-year-old's clinical finishing on the final day of last season when he netted a hat-trick in a stunning 5-0 victory for Crystal Palace.

Earning praise from Glasner as a result of winning the match ball, the Palace boss said via Sky Sports: "He has a lot of confidence, he makes great runs and gets assists. He works hard and he has a great finish with the left, right and head. They are connected in offense, they can play with one-two touches, and then he is there and has the confidence for the finish."

Now, Villa seemingly want to be the ones celebrating such achievements, rather than watching on as the forward wheels away in celebration.