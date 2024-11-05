Aston Villa could be offered the opportunity to re-sign a former player this January as Douglas Luiz continues to struggle at Juventus, according to a new report.

The Villans will be hoping this week before the international break will be better than last week, as they dropped points against Bournemouth before being knocked out of the Leage Cup by Crystal Palace and then brushed aside by Tottenham Hotspur. They face massive games against Club Brugge and Liverpool in the space of a few days.

Aston Villa transfer news

Unai Emery’s side were very busy during the summer, adding many players to their squad as well as letting several leave. Now, despite the fact they have made another good start to a season, they have their eyes on players who they think will improve them in the second half of the campaign and beyond.

Villa are interested in signing Getafe’s Christantus Uche, a midfielder who has been catching the eye with his impressive performances in La Liga. As well as looking to sign Uche, Monchi and NSWE also have their eye on Loic Bade, another player who plays in La Liga. Villa are looking to improve their defence, and the Sevilla man is on their radar.

But Bade is not the only Sevilla player that Villa is interested in signing, as they also have their eye on Stanis Idumbo, with competition from Everton. The 19-year-old is considered an exciting prospect by the La Liga side, and therefore, they are not looking to sell him anytime soon.

Aston Villa could be offered chance to re-sign Douglas Luiz

According to Calciomercato, relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa could be offered the chance to sign Douglas Luiz in January. The Brazilian left Villa Park during the summer transfer window after spending five seasons at the club to join Serie A giants Juventus, following his transfer from Manchester City in 2019.

Reuters/Daniele Mascolo

Luiz, who was described as a “standout” performer in the Premier League by The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell, has yet to score for Juventus in his nine games in all competitions. The midfielder has started just two of those nine games and has missed the last four games with a muscle injury.

Now, according to this report, Luiz was in fact ready to play for Juventus’ last game against Udinese, but he wasn’t called up at all because Thiago Motta doesn’t trust him. The Italian side are already considering replacing Luiz with Parma’s Adrian Bernabe, and at the same time, Juventus want Luiz to regain his confidence, and that could be done by him going back to Aston Villa on loan.

Douglas Luiz's Aston Villa stats Apps 204 Goals 22 Assists 24

The Italian giants are weighing up what to do with Luiz, who is valued at 55 million euros, which is roughly £46 million. Juventus want the midfielder to play in an environment he knows well, so a return to Villa Park could be a possibility, but it remains to be seen if Villa would be open to the idea.