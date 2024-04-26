Aston Villa will hope to end the season on a high by securing Champions League football along with winning the Europa Conference League – ending a 28-year trophy drought in the process.

Unai Emery has built a solid squad which could see Villa enjoy one of their most successful eras, yet is he about to bring in more talent this summer?

Aston Villa transfer news

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville ahead of making a potential move this summer.

Leeds currently value their prized asset at more than £30m, but this could change if they fail to seal promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The report also claims that the Midlands side have been scouting the Dutchman heavily this season as they look to bring in the best talent to bolster the squad.

Since Jack Grealish left to join Manchester City in 2021, Villa have perhaps struggled to fill that creative void in his absence.

Summerville could finally be the player to do just that.

Crysencio Summerville’s statistics this season for Leeds United

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stunning campaign for Leeds as he aims to single-handedly fire them back to the land of milk and honey – the top flight.

Across 44 games in all competitions, Summerville has scored 20 goals and registered ten assists, emerging as a player who simply cannot be dropped.

Crysencio Summerville's stats this season in the Championship Goals 19 Assists 9 Big chances created 17 Shots on target per game 1.2 Key passes per game 2.7 Via Sofascore

Lauded as the "best winger" in the Championship by Coventry City's Milan van Ewijk - who also dubbed him "exceptionally good" - Summerville's performances unsurprisingly saw him swoop the division's Player of the Season award as a result.

In the second tier, not only is the Dutch sensation ranked first for overall Sofascore rating (7.81), but he also ranks third for goals and assists (28), key passes per game (2.7) and fourth for big chances created (17), showcasing his attacking talents during the whole season.

During his time at Villa, Grealish scored 32 goals and grabbed 41 assists in 213 games for the club, becoming one of the finest young talents in the English game in the process.

Summerville has already scored 24 goals in just 84 senior matches for Leeds, chipping in with 12 assists, and it looks as though he could potentially offer a greater threat in the final third than Grealish did for Villa.

When compared to his positional peers in the men’s next 14 competitions, the youngster currently ranks in the top 4% for touches in the opposition penalty area (6.65) and shot-creating actions (6.16) per 90, while also ranking in the top 7% for progressive carries per 90 (5.08) and the top 8% for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.41), impressing not just within his own squad, but when compared next to peers across various leagues on the continent.

While Leon Bailey has shone on the right wing, in particular, this season - with 27 goals and assists in all competitions - the void left by Grealish on the left has been a struggle to replace.

Signing the current Leeds starlet could solve this problem, as there is no doubt Summerville is destined for big things in the future.