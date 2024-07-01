Aston Villa fans will still be drunk off the success story of last season in the Premier League for their team, giddy already at the prospect of Champions League football coming to Villa Park next campaign.

Unai Emery's men will want to excel playing amongst Europe's elite though, with transfers in through the door already purchased with a view to add even more strength to an already talented squad, as ex-Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen now enters the building.

Yet, their stature going up as of late wasn't enough for Douglas Luiz to stay put, with his move to Juventus now officially confirmed.

As a result, a new central midfielder is very much on the Villa agenda, with this former Celtic Vigo man reportedly on Emery's shopping list.

Villa eyeing up Saudi star as Luiz's replacement

Al Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga is being touted for a move back to Europe this summer, having only joined his current Saudi Arabian employers last year in a surprising bumper deal.

This new development, as per reports coming out of Spain, has piqued the interest of Aston Villa - who are said to be strong admirers - West Ham United, and Juventus, but with the Italian giants now successful in their pursuit of Luiz, it remains to be seen whether the Serie A club are still keen on Veiga going forward.

Formerly on the books at Celta Vigo where he left a lasting impression, so much so that the 22-year-old was once on the radar of Manchester City and Liverpool whilst shining in his native Spain, Villa could now be the next onward destination for the Al Ahli man.

There is a gaping hole in the Villa line-up that Veiga could fulfill, having proven himself to be a goalscoring hero from the centre of the park across his varied career, much like Luiz had been for the West Midlands club before leaving for Turin.

What Veiga could offer Villa

From just 20 games playing in the Middle East to date, the attack-minded 5 foot 10 maestro has four goals and four assists next to his name, but has proven himself as a competent performer in a more traditional central midfield role when previously plying his trade for Celta Vigo.

That will make for encouraging reading from a Villa perspective, who will also utilise Veiga in an attacking midfield role if purchased to give competition to the likes of Jacob Ramsey, or even as a starter here too if Ramsey also heads for the exit door.

Veiga's numbers for Celta Vigo by position Position played Games Goals scored Assists CM 25 8 2 AM 10 2 1 SS 1 0 0 DM 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Yet, they will really want the 22-year-old to plug the gap left behind by Luiz's exit in a more pressing fashion, with his time in La Liga proving he can do a job away from just being an attacking outlet.

Veiga's eight goals from central midfield whilst playing in Spain again shows off his attacking strengths, which isn't far off the Brazilian's output of nine goals from this season just gone, with the current Al Ahli man even described as being "excellent" when on top form in La Liga by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who was once linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

But, his final full season with Celta Vigo saw him win 3.9 duels on average per game, as a midfield talent who can disrupt play as much as one who can score and create.

Even capable of playing in a defensive midfield spot if needed to, with Luiz switching between central midfield and defensive midfield duties at Villa Park, this could be a worthwhile purchase to make this summer, to soften the blow of the popular South American finally departing.