Aston Villa are in the market for signings this summer, with Unai Emery and his team emboldened by securing a Champions League qualifying spot in the Premier League.

This euphoric success was simply incredible but Emery is not one to rest on his laurels and will now spend the forthcoming weeks and months fighting to make improvements to his side.

Strengthening the midfield seems to be of prime concern, and while Ross Barkley's signature is all but confirmed, the Lions have identified another star in the centre to bring to Villa Park.

Villa seeking midfield reinforcements

According to The Independent - as reported earlier this week - Aston Villa are hoping to exploit Chelsea's Profit and Sustainability concerns by pushing for a deal to sign robust midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Tottenham Hotspur have been hot on the Three Lions star's trail for a year now but Villa will hope that their newfound position of power gives them the edge in the race, with Gallagher also valued at £50m by the Stamford Bridge side.

Out of contract in one year, Chelsea might find their hand forced if a deal is not concluded swiftly, with the 24-year-old needed to be sold to facilitate the anticipated summer spending spree.

Why Villa are interested in Conor Gallagher

It's not a coincidence that Aston Villa were knocked somewhat off-kilter following Boubacar Kamara's season-ending knee injury in January. Of course, Emery's prowess and finely crafted system at Villa Park was upheld, Champions League qualification secured, but the midfield is patently key to the team's success.

Gallagher would not arrive as some auxiliary cog, instead, would be welcomed as a signing with the trappings of a key figure in the engine room, holding a wonderful mix of technical skills, athletic ability and command in his on-field disposition.

Such words are backed up by the praise of The Athletic's Mike Stavrou, who took to Twitter last year to state: "Conor Gallagher was absolutely relentless with his pressing and energy tonight. Some player Chelsea have got."

Conor Gallagher: PL Stats 22/23 vs 23/24 Stat 22/23 23/24 Matches played 35 37 Matches started 18 37 Goals 3 5 Assists 1 7 Pass completion 85% 92% Big chances created 5 11 Key passes per game 0.6 1.4 Recoveries per game 5.1 6.3 Tackles per game 1.3 2.3 Duels won per game 3.5 (45%) 5.7 (50%) Dribbles per game 0.7 (50%) 1.0 (68%) All stats via Sofascore

One need only examine Gallagher's improvements this season to recognise the talent and style that Emery's outfit would secure. A veritable workhorse, Gallagher is an all-round midfielder with strengths indeed across the board, and he might even prove to be Douglas Luiz's replacement, should the Brazilian have played his last at Villa.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport - via Calcio Mercato - Juventus are pushing to sign Luiz and believe the English club would consider bids in the region of €40m (£34m) as they sweat over staying in line with PSR.

Luiz has been dubbed "one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders" by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell and indeed played a vital role in Villa's most successful season in an age, posting ten goals and ten assists across all competitions and completing 89% of his passes and averaging 1.7 tackles and 5.3 ball recoveries per game in the Premier League, as per Sofascore.

That there is some pretty impressive stuff, though interestingly, Gallagher trumps him in pass success, tackles and recoveries, also boasting a healthy return of seven goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Described as a "pressing and transition monster" by one hawk-eyed analyst, Gallagher has all the attributes to play Luiz's role at Villa Park, and if the seemingly unthinkable happens and Emery's stalwart is plucked away this summer, at least a brilliant replacement has already been lined up.

Who knows, perhaps the Champions League side will find the means to launch such a bid while keeping their South American star on the books...