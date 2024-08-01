Aston Villa are gearing up ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season, and have already made some big moves in the midfield department of the squad, with Douglas Luiz leaving for Juventus, alongside the signings of Enzo Barrenechea, Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana.

Villa also sold first-team assets such as Morgan Sanson and Tim Iroegbunam as well as Luiz, completing a midfield overhaul this summer ahead of their looming European venture.

The aim for Unai Emery and his side will be to sustain the excellent season they had last year, finishing fourth in the Premier League and earning themselves a spot in the Champions League for the first time since 1982.

Aston Villa transfer news

As reported by Football Insider over the weekend, Aston Villa have submitted a loan offer for Manchester City midfielder, Kalvin Phillips. The 28-year-old is pushing for a move away from the Etihad, with Everton also said to be interested.

Phillips missed out on the Euro 2024 squad, despite previously being a favourite of Gareth Southgate's, and the English midfielder will want to revitalise his chances under the new manager by securing a move away from the Premier League champions in search of more game time.

The 28-year-old made 20 appearances last season for Manchester City, and West Ham (on loan), scoring one goal, and totaling 639 minutes of football.

Why Phillips could be a dream for Onana

Onana is coming off the back of a stellar season at Everton, also making an excellent account of himself for Belgium at Euro 2024. The 22-year-old made 37 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

However, it is the defensive work of Onana that many value so highly, contributing to 11 clean sheets for Everton and two clean sheets for Belgium at the Euros. His 6 foot 1, athletic frame makes him a perfect defensive midfielder, capable of covering ground and protecting the defensive line.

Phillips vs Onana comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Phillips Onana Shots Total 1.65 1.25 Passes Attempted 62.80 44.59 Progressive Passes 5.93 4.61 Progressive Carries 1.81 0.90 Tackles 2.80 3.06 Interceptions 0.99 0.90 Aerials Won 1.81 2.24 Stats taken from FBref

One of the first things that stands out about both these players, is their tackling numbers, both ranking in the top 13% for midfielders in Europe's top five leagues. Completing 5.86 tackles per 90 between them, would offer Aston Villa a very good base rate for winning the ball back, and completing defensive actions.

Phillips offers that extra bit of ball progression and passing quality, averaging 5.93 progressive passes per 90, and 1.81 progressive carries per 90, whilst also averaging nearly 20 more passes attempted per 90 than Onana.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Whilst Onana is capable on the ball, and actually has a lot more to show in terms of his ball-playing ability, Phillips would take some of the build-up responsibility away from Onana, allowing him to roam, win duels higher up, and highlight his best attributes as a marauding midfielder.

The deal has seemingly already been given the thumbs up from former Villa skipper Jack Grealish - who has played with Phillips for both Man City and England - with the 28-year-old lauding his compatriot as "very difficult to play against" in the past, having faced off when playing for the Villans and Leeds, respectively.

With tentative whispers emerging that Grealish could also be on his way back to Villa Park from the Etihad, perhaps his Three Lions colleague can follow suit, with Phillips able to prove a dream signing for both Emery and Onana this summer.

and the signing of Phillips alongside Onana could make for a very formidable and difficult to play against pairing in the middle of the park.