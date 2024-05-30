Aston Villa could soon make a £20m+ bid to sign a new midfielder with Champions League experience.

Unai Emery signs new five-year deal

The good news keeps on coming at Villa Park, with manager Unai Emery signing a new long-term deal off the back of sealing a top-four finish in the Premier League during his first full season at the club.

Speaking after penning a new five-year contract, Emery said: “I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club. Since I came to Villa with Wes and Nassef we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition.

“All the football structure with Monchi and Damian and the owners, we share the same vision and same goals. There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

The club are now preparing for Champions League football during the 2024/25 season, which could result in a number of new players joining over the summer to bolster Emery’s squad.

Former loanee Ross Barkley could be the first through the door on a permanent basis from Luton Town, whereas Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo and Sevilla left-back and long-term target Marcos Acuna also heavily linked with moves to the Midlands.

Further additions in midfield also appear to be of interest alongside Barkley, with Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot being looked at on a potential free transfer having worked with Emery at Paris Saint-Germain. However, Rabiot’s midfield teammate at Juventus is also on the radar, according to a new report.

Aston Villa could make £20m+ Weston McKennie transfer offer

According to an update in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, Juventus’ Weston McKennie is ‘very popular’ in the Premier League, with Villa, Everton and Newcastle all eyeing 'possible offers'.

It is added that Juventus will look to sell the midfielder this summer if they can’t agree on a new contract, with McKennie’s current deal set to expire in 12 months' time. The Serie A giants would request up to €25m (£21.2m) for the USA international, a fee which is ‘well within the reach’ of the three English clubs.

McKennie, labelled a "dangerous player" by Jesse Marsch, has recent experience playing in the Premier League with Leeds following a loan spell last year, however, the 25-year-old couldn’t help the Whites avoid relegation during his 20 appearances. He has since returned to Juventus and has gone on to play 38 times in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, registering an impressive 10 assists.

The midfielder, who shares the same Wasserman agency as Tyrone Mings, can play in a number of roles and has turned out 24 times in the Champions League during his career, so this could be a deal to keep an eye on.