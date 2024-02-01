Deadline Day has already been extremely hectic for Aston Villa, but they may not be done just yet.

Indeed, manager Unai Emery is keen to sign another attacker to support Ollie Watkins and provide a rotation option.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at who could be the latest face to arrive at Villa Park.

Aston Villa's search for an attacker

According to a report from journalist Alex Crook via GIVEMESPORT, Villa have shown an interest in Wilfried Zaha.

Speaking to the publication on deadline day, the talkSPORT journalist said: "I thought Villa might be busier in this window, to be fair. It was mentioned to me that Wilfried Zaha was on their radar, but I think that would be quite expensive because he is doing quite well in Turkey."

Although it is mentioned that a deal before the deadline is highly unlikely, it hasn't been completely ruled out.

That said, if Villa do qualify for the Champions League, then Villa Park could become a desired destination for the attacker next summer.

Emery is certainly a fan of the player, having previously targeted him over Nicolas Pepe when he was at Arsenal. Previously speaking about that, the Spanish boss said: "When we played against Crystal Palace, Zaha showed he was a very good player. I also think Nicolas Pepe is a very good player. When you make the decision you have to decide how easy the adaption will be of some players.

"I was thinking the adaption was easier for Zaha because he was playing in the Premier League and you didn't know exactly how fast Nicolas Pepe can adapt to the Premier League because I know you can need some time to adapt."

Zaha could become Villa's best LW since Grealish

Aston Villa legend Jack Grealish left the club in the summer of 2021 for Man City in a deal worth £100m.

The boyhood Villan and then subsequent captain fantastic has been by far the club's most influential player over the years, and he boasted a goal contribution record of 65 in 213 games. However, Villa have still failed to replace their star boy since his departure, even if they have signed players like Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby.

Therefore, the potential signing of Zaha could just become Villa's most influential best left winger since the days of Grealish, with the former Man United player having the character and certainly the entertaining personality to fill the role.

The 31-year-old only left the Premier League in the summer to start life in Turkey for Galatasaray, and his performances have piqued the interest of some teams in England. The Ivory Coast international has started 12 games in the Super Lig, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in the process, which highlights his impact on the side.

Nonetheless, the table below shows Zaha's Super Lig statistics and where they rank in the Galatasaray squad.

Zaha's Galatasaray Stats Stats Zaha Squad Ranking Goals 9 =2nd xG 3.42 4th Scoring frequency 124 mins =1st Assists 3 4th Successful dribbles 1.8 1st Stats via Sofascore

As you can see by his goals and assists statistics, Zaha is among Galatasaray's most influential players in the final third, showing that he can take on attacking responsibility without feeling the pressure to succeed.

This is what Grealish thrived at while at Villa, as he would often put the team on his back to pick up points. That said, Zaha has also displayed that in the top flight, as highlighted by the fact he's Palace's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Zaha's extreme overperformance of xG proves that he can produce a moment of magic and put the ball in the back of the net from nothing, which is what makes him so "dangerous," as per ex-teammate Yannick Bolasie. His goal-scoring frequency being the joint-best also suggests that he is a reliable finisher, while his dribbling and direct approach are reminiscent of Grealish.

Overall, the potential signing of Zaha could be a smart move by Villa, and Emery could have a lethal attacker to bolster his attack.