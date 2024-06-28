In a repeat of their deal to sell Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa could now land a fresh face in a swap move to sell off an academy graduate this summer, with an offer reportedly presented.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans were left with little choice but to sell players this summer in an attempt to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, leading to the pending exits of Omari Kellyman and Luiz to Chelsea and Juventus respectively, having already sold Tim Iroegbunam to Everton. The departure of Luiz will be a particular blow, but those at Villa Park will at least receive both Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea in the other direction.

It's not the only swap deal that the Midlands club have reportedly been offered either. According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur have offered Giovani Lo Celso in a swap deal to sign Aston Villa academy graduate Jacob Ramsey, but have already reportedly seen that offer rejected.

It remains to be seen just where Spurs will go following their first failed offer and whether a larger transfer fee will be offered alongside Lo Celso. It has to be said, a player of the Argentine's calibre would go a long way towards replacing Ramsey if the midfielder did part ways with his boyhood club in the coming months.

Completing a move to Spurs for a reported £27m in 2020, Lo Celso has never quite made the desired impact in North London but could rediscover his best form with a move to Villa Park.

"Great" Lo Celso would instantly replace Ramsey

Whilst Spurs' offer has reportedly been rejected, the deal that would see Ramsey head to North London and Lo Celso head in the other direction certainly makes sense, especially as the Villans step into the Champions League. Unai Emery's side will need as much strength in depth as they can get and the more experienced Argentina international would undoubtedly offer that in place of Ramsey - he has an incredible 53 caps for La Albiceleste.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Giovani Lo Celso Jacob Ramsey Minutes 506 853 Goals 2 1 Assists 2 1 Key Passes 18 10

As both players struggled with injuries and, therefore, minutes last season, Lo Celso still managed to impress Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. The Australian said via The Evening Standard: "Gio was great. He's been great the last two or three weeks. With the amount of injuries we've had and absences we've had, we've needed everyone in the group and everybody who has come in has stepped up.

"Gio was very good today, not just with his work rate but you could see his quality on the ball. His passes through and the one through to Sonny was outstanding. We needed him today and we're going to need him going forward because Sonny goes away now, Biss goes away, Pape goes away. So I thought he was a good contributor."