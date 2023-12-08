To say that Aston Villa are flying under Unai Emery this season would be an understatement. The Villans sit as high as third in the Premier League and just four points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, who they play next. By the end of the weekend, the Midlands club could sit just one point away from the top of the league with Christmas fast approaching, summing up just how impressive they've been throughout the current campaign so far.

Their last victory, coming over champions Manchester City, was arguably their best yet under Emery. But it's not all good news for those at Villa Park as the January transfer window approaches, with one particular player potentially on the move when the winter window swings open.

Aston Villa transfer news

When it comes to incomings, Aston Villa got it fairly spot on in the summer. Moussa Diaby's stats, four goals and five assists show just how quickly he's settled in alongside Pau Torres, whilst Youri Tielemans and Nicolo Zaniolo begin to find their feet under Emery. All of that has resulted in new heights for the club in the Premier League as we near the halfway point. Amid their successful summer, however, is one man who is yet to make his mark and could already leave the Midlands club.

Related Aston Villa join the race to sign "unbelievable" defender The Midlands side have entered the running to secure the services of a new colossus.

According to Bild, Bayern Munich are interested in Clement Lenglet, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Barcelona. The La Liga giants are reportedly open to the move as long as the German side cover the defender's wages in full. Villa, meanwhile, reportedly want to see out their loan move for Lenglet, keeping him until the end of the season as planned.

This comes as a surprise, given Lenglet's game time. The Frenchman has not played a single minute in the Premier League and has been handed all of his opportunities in the Europa Conference League. Despite that though, Villa reportedly want to keep hold of their loanee.

"Quality" Lenglet needs move

When Lenglet secured his return to the Premier League after an impressive loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur last season, he would have been full of hope over his Aston Villa role - but things just haven't worked out. Whether it be Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres or Diego Carlos, Emery has opted for other options ahead of the Barcelona loanee, who may need a move elsewhere if he is to receive regular minutes in the current campaign.

With Bayern Munich reportedly interested too, Lenglet may not get a better chance to secure an end to a stint in the Midlands and a move to a club in the Champions League. It's a surprise that things haven't worked out so far at Villa, with Emery full of praise for Lenglet upon his arrival. Emery said:

"Lenglet was a very good opportunity on loan for one year. He has experience in Barcelona, Sevilla and Tottenham playing at a high level, playing in Europe. I'm very happy with him because he is joining us with his quality, his experience."