As Jhon Duran's future in the Midlands continues to be thrown into doubt, Aston Villa could reportedly make their move to land one of the bargains of the summer to replace the potential departing forward.

Aston Villa transfer news

To say that Villa have enjoyed a busy start to the summer transfer window would be an understatement. Whilst the Villans did have to endure the painful goodbye of star midfielder Douglas Luiz, they managed to welcome Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior in the same deal with Juventus, while also signing Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley and Lewis Dobbin.

Now that the profit and sustainability deadline has passed and Villa are seemingly out of trouble, we could yet see further incomings arrive. Among those linked with a move has been Portugal international and Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix in what would be a stunning move for the former Chelsea loanee.

Welcoming a player of his calibre would be some statement ahead of Villa's Champions League campaign, and the same can be said for another reported target. According to Simon Phillips on his Substack, Aston Villa could now move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford if they sell Duran this summer.

Phillips claims the England international has also reportedly attracted the interest of Chelsea and has been valued at just £40m by Brentford this summer, in what is a £60m price drop from the supposed £100m fee set for his signature during the January transfer window. Given Toney's talent, £40m would be an undeniable bargain.

As the likes of West Ham and, ironically, Chelsea continue to be linked with Duran, Aston Villa could be in a position to welcome an instant upgrade and the perfect partner for Ollie Watkins.

"Intelligent" Toney could form deadly Watkins partnership

The prospect of Watkins and Toney leading the line for the current Aston Villa side is alone enough to concern Premier League defences. The latter will be looking to make a statement in his first full season back from suspension, be that at Brentford, Villa or elsewhere, whilst Watkins established himself as one of the league's best players last season. Combine the two, and Unai Emery could take the Villans to an even greater level.

Premier League stats (via FBref) Ivan Toney 22/23 Ollie Watkins 23/24 Goals 20 19 Assists 4 13 Expected Goals 18.7 16.8 Key Passes 27 45

Two players who outperformed their expected goals in their respective last full seasons, the likes of Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby would only need to provide the chances for Watkins and Toney to shine at Villa Park.

Of course, Brentford manager Thomas Frank is among those to have praised Toney during his time in west London, previously saying via the Standard: "He’s faced a lot of setbacks in his career and that’s where you get tested on your resilience, and he’s shown himself to be very resilient, and he’s got that tough mentality and belief.

"Ivan is very intelligent, because he’s reflecting, and he deserves a lot of praise himself for also coming into a well-run club and listening to all the small bits and adding extra layers to his development and performance."