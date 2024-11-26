Aston Villa have now been tipped to attempt a shock deal to sign a Premier League forward on the cheap in the January transfer window as they look to add more firepower to Unai Emery's side, according to a fresh report.

Aston Villa struggling for results

After an excellent start to the season, things have fizzled out at Villa Park of late, and their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace made it six games without a win.

Though they scored twice in that game, their 19 goals scored so far this season in the Premier League is the second-lowest in the top eight, only behind Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

Ollie Watkins has managed six of those goals in the opening 12 games of the Premier League season, while super-sub Jhon Duran has added another four from the bench, though he has not found the net since a goal against Wolves at the end of September.

The January transfer window will be crucial as they look to bolster their ranks in what they hope will be a historic season in the Premier League and Champions League, though they have already seen their chances of silverware dented by exiting the Carabao Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace.

One area that it seems that Villa are well covered in is the centre-forward area, but a fresh report claims that they are keeping close tabs on a deal that could be too good for the Villans to turn down.

Aston Villa eyeing potential Premier League bargain

According to reports in Italy, the Friedkin Group will look to sell players upon their arrival at Everton amid financial concerns, and point to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a prime candidate for the chop.

The England international, who scored against Unai Emery's side earlier in the campaign, is down to the final months of his contract and it is claimed that the Toffees could be set to part ways with him in January rather than lose him on a free transfer in the summer - an outcome that is otherwise looking increasingly likely.

Calvert-Lewin, who has been dubbed "fantastic" during his time at Goodison Park, would certainly offer Emery a different dimension to Watkins or Duran, with the England man much more of an aerial presence than either of the strikers currently at Villa Park, as he showed when the two sides met in the opening weeks of the season.

Dominic Calvert Lewin 24/25 Appearances 12 Goals scored 2 Aerial duels won per 90 4.55 Shots on target per 90 1.09

Currently valued at €22m (£18.4m) by Transfermarkt, it is unlikely that Everton would be able to hold out for a fee anywhere near that given his contract situation, and should he become available on the cheap, his arrival could be an opportunity that is too good to turn down, especially given the persistent speculation that continues to surround Duran's future at the club.