Aston Villa could meet a club's £26 million asking price for one of their star defenders, who has also been dubbed his nation's "very best" player.

NSWE seeking to back Emery with new Aston Villa signings

NSWE and transfer chief Monchi are reportedly hard at work ahead of the summer transfer window, which is set to officially open on June 14.

Manager Unai Emery has been revered for the fine job he did at Villa Park over 2023/2024, guiding the club to their highest-ever Premier League finish and securing Champions League football for the first time in decades.

However, to maintain their place among England's elite sides, Villa may need to bring in new recruits and strengthen areas of the park - especially factoring in their more hectic fixture schedule against top-class opposition in Europe.

Aston Villa's best Premier League performers under Emery - 2023/2024 Average match rating (WhoScored) Ollie Watkins 7.27 John McGinn 6.98 Leon Bailey 6.96 Douglas Luiz 6.95 Boubacar Kamara 6.79

Emery is already closing in on his first signing in Ross Barkley from Luton Town, with the former Villa midfielder poised to make a return to the Midlands after an excellent campaign at Kenilworth Road - even if the Hatters did suffer relegation.

There is a belief that Villa are keen to bolster their midfield ranks further after Barkley. Monchi also has Juventus star Adrien Rabiot on his radar, and Villa have apparently displayed some interest in Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher.

“We’ve seen over the years in the Premier League that if you stand still, ultimately you go backwards,” said pundit Don Goodman to Villa News.

"Everyone else will be looking to buy players to improve, so I don’t really see why Aston Villa wouldn’t follow that route. Obviously Financial Fair Play rules allowing, but Unai Emery is a seasoned pro and he will know exactly what he wants.

“He knows the qualities that Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have got, and what he needs to do if he is to, not necessarily compete with those, but to possibly close the gap a little bit. I do think they should look to bring in two or three quality players in the summer.”

One of the "two or three quality players" may well be Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries, with FC Inter News making a claim involving Villa this week.

Aston Villa could meet £26 million asking price for Dumfries

According to the Italian news outlet, Villa could meet Inter's £26 million asking price for Dumfries, with the Netherlands international still in a contractual standout off over fresh terms at the San Siro.

The 28-year-old made 30 Serie A appearances for the eventual Italian champions, scoring four goals and bagging a further four assists, with former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart praising Dumfries as his country's "very best" player as well.

“Dumfries is our big star," said van der Vaart.

"He is really our very best player at the moment, he’s involved in everything,” he told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “He has provided seven assists in the last seven games, but it could have been even more. He is always on the move. A really great player. His touches are also good, which was different in the past. He is the ideal full-back.”