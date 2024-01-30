On Tuesday evening, Unai Emery's side will look to get revenge over Newcastle after they defeated the Villans 5-1 all the way back in August.

Last Friday, Aston Villa held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup, with a replay making their hectic schedule even busier.

With the number of upcoming matches increasing, the Spaniard must look to reinforce his squad before the end of Thursday.

The latest on Villa's Morgan Rogers chase

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Villa have submitted a third bid for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers.

The attacker is Monchi and Emery's priority this month, with the player also wanting to move to the Premier League club.

David Ornstein subsequently revealed on Monday that an offer of £15m including add-ons had been made with negotiations set to continue.

Why Morgan Rogers could replace Jacob Ramsey

Since breaking onto the scene in the 2020/21 term, Jacob Ramsey has developed into a key player for Aston Villa.

The academy youth product has already featured 115 times for the team he supports, including 14 matches this campaign where he's netted just once. A foot injury has seen him miss eight games in 2023/24, but he is finally working his way back into the side.

However, earlier this week, David Ornstein of The Athletic announced that Newcastle had made an approach to sign the midfielder, with Spurs and Bayern Munich also interested parties.

Therefore, if Ramsey were to leave the club, Rogers could just become the ideal replacement in the second half of the season.

The former Man City player only joined Middlsebrough in the summer, but he has become a vital cog in Michael Carrick's system incredibly swiftly.

Rogers has played 33 matches across all competitions, netting seven times and providing nine assists, with his performance against Villa in the FA Cup igniting their interest, even if Boro did suffer a 1-0 defeat.

Therefore, let's look at Rogers' statistics from this season and how he compares to his positional peers in the Championship.

Rogers: 2023/24 Season Metric Stats (per 90) Ranking in Champ Goals 0.14 Bottom 72% Assists 0.41 Top 2% Key passes 2.55 Top 5% Shot-creating actions 4.82 Top 9% Progressive passes 5.50 Top 10% Tackles won 1.38 Top 15% Stats via FBref

Although the 21-year-old is a forward by trade, Rogers also has the attributes to thrive as a third midfielder due to his versatility and off-the-ball work rate. The attacker has played in five different roles already this season, including at left midfield, which is where Ramsey currently operates.

The fact that he ranks in the top 15% for tackles also shows that he is proactive out of possession, which is important for all individuals in an Emery team.

However, Rogers' main strength is in the final third, where he can score goals and create for others, with his current boss labelling him as a "dangerous" player. All his passing statistics, assists, and shot-creating actions indicate that he's a creative outlet, and his addition to the side would significantly improve the output of those around him. He's also the current top scorer in the EFL Cup with five goals, which shows he is more than capable of getting on the scoresheet.

Signing such a well-rounded, versatile attacker would be the perfect replacement for Ramsey, who's also played in four different roles this season. Rogers would be an excellent purchase for the Villa team.