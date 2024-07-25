Aston Villa have had a very busy transfer window so far this summer. They have already made eight singings, with plenty of players leaving the club, too, seven to be exact. It has been a summer that has signalled great change as the Villans get ready to venture into the Champions League next season.

They have brought in some big-name players to help strengthen their squad ahead of their European quest in 2024/25. Notably, the Midlands side have signed Amadou Onana from Everton, in a deal worth £50m. Other major signings include Ian Maatsen from Chelsea and Juventus pair Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Going the other way to Turin was Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, who joined the Italian giants in a deal worth £42.35m. They also sold Moussa Diaby to Saudi side Al Ittihad for a reportedly hefty fee of £50m, just one summer after signing the Frenchman from Bayer Leverkusen.

Having already spent a whooping £148.1m this summer, Villa might not be done just yet. They are linked to several other players who they could add to their squad, including one of the most enterprising attacking midfielders to play in Europe in recent years.

Aston Villa want Champions League-winning midfielder

The player in question here is former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez. The Columbian showed his quality at the recent Copa America, and could now be in line for a move back to Europe this summer, having most recently plied his trade in Brazil.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey, the Villans are one of the clubs who have 'now been approached regarding the availability' of Rodriguez this summer.

However, they are not the only club to have been offered a chance to sign the Columbian midfielder. The extensive list of clubs includes Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are 'amongst those to have been contacted' about a potential deal this summer.

There is also interest in the veteran star abroad. Cesc Fabregas’ Como side could make a move, with Sevilla offering Rodriguez a potential return to Spain. The move would be a free transfer, showing a great piece of business from Villa in terms of cost.

Why Rodriguez would be a good signing

Should Villa get a deal over the line, it could be a shrewd addition to the club, given the Columbian still has bags of quality. He lit up the tournament at the Copa America, and whilst his side lost in the final to Argentina, Rodriguez still won Player of the Tournament. He grabbed six assists and scored once, starting all six games for his country.

He could prove to be an excellent alternative to Joao Felix, a man Villa have been linked with in recent weeks. The Portugal international is unhappy at Atletico Madrid and a move away from the club is on the cards.

However, Rodriguez could prove to be an excellent alternative to Felix. Although they are slightly different players, with Felix being a more nimble ball carrier and Rodriguez a sheer creative passer, they could both operate in the number ten roles in Unai Emery’s famed 4-2-2-2 system equally well.

A player like Rodriguez is timeless, and although he has struggled to settle into a club since a two-year loan spell to Munich in 2017/18, he has still shown flashes of his creative brilliance in the final third.

His former coach Carlo Ancelotti, who managed him in Madrid, Munich and on Merseyside for Everton, hailed the attacking midfielder during his spell at Goodison Park. Ancelotti commended Rodriguez for “using his quality”, before explaining that it is this quality which “makes him play easy”. He is the type of player who can unlock defences with a smart pass in behind with ease.

In fact, when looking at his passing stats, the 33-year-old has shades of Jack Grealish in his last season at Villa Park. The England international left in the summer of 2021 for Manchester City, and it certainly feels like he has never been replaced by the Villans.

However, should they add the Columbian to their squad, he could replicate what Grealish was doing during his final season in Claret and Blue. Within the last year, Rodriguez has averaged 9.37 progressive passes per 90 minutes and 9.59 passes into the final third each game, both of which rank him in the top 1% of attacking midfielders, as per FBref.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

During the 2020/21 season for Villa, Grealish was putting up some sensational numbers. He averaged 7.78 progressive passes and 3.75 passes into the final third each game, which ranked him in the top 4% and top 12% of attacking midfielders in the Premier League, according to FBref.

Rodriguez vs. Grealish creative numbers Stat (per 90) Rodriguez (last 365 days) Grealish (2020/21 PL season) Progressive passes 9.37 7.78 Passes into final third 9.59 3.75 Passes into penalty area 0.87 2.84 Key passes 2.07 3.34 Expected assists 0.16xA 0.27xA Stats from FBref

Rodriguez could certainly bring back some of that maverick flair that Villa lost when they sold Grealish to the Cityzens for £100m, which was then a British record transfer fee. Football analyst Ben Mattinson described the Columbian as “magical” during the recent Copa America in the USA, and given his performance and statistical output it is easy to see why.

Adding a player as creative as Rodriguez into their squad could elevate Villa to the next level. Not only would they save money by not signing Felix, but they would be adding experience and quality to the side as they hope to ruffle some feathers in the new-look Champions League format and make a real impression.