Aston Villa secured progression to the fourth round of the FA Cup over the weekend as they banished the demons of 2023 when they suffered a shock defeat to Stevenage Town at the same stage.

Unai Emery made sure that mistake didn’t repeat itself, and he can now focus on the Premier League for another few weeks.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

The January transfer window is also in full swing and if the Spaniard is looking to end Villa’s 28-year trophy drought this term, he may want to bolster his squad this month and there have already been a few names linked with a move to the Midlands.

Aston Villa transfer news – Crysencio Summerville

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke in his latest Football Insider column, Villa are big admirers of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, who has lit up the Championship this season.

They aren’t the only Premier League outfit keen on signing him, however, as Brighton and Hove Albion are rivalling Villa, while even Liverpool have shown interest of late, making him a hot commodity.

Leeds are reportedly unlikely to accept an offer this month due to the fact they are trying to achieve promotion, but if their form drops, their stance could change heading into the summer with Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT last year that a £25m fee may well be required.

Emery can call on Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby to perform on the right wing, yet the Frenchman has tended to operate in a more advanced role this term and making a move for Summerville could give Bailey a rival for a spot on the flank.

How Crysencio Summerville compares to Leon Bailey

Bailey has enjoyed a new lease of life under Emery this term, with the winger registering 17 goal contributions – nine goals and eight assists – across 27 matches.

Additionally, the former Bayer Leverkusen gem is also ranked fifth in the Villa squad for big chances created (five) and third for successful dribbles per game (1.2), proving that it isn’t just goals he is contributing to the team.

These statistics are excellent, yet Summerville’s numbers during the same time period suggest that he could be a worthy challenger to Bailey with regards to a role on the right wing.

The talented Dutchman has shone this term so far, registering 12 goals and six assists in just 23 second-tier matches as he aims to propel Leeds back to the promised land.

The £16k-per-week starlet currently ranks first in the squad for goals and assists (18), along with ranking second for big chances created (12), first for key passes per game (three) and for successful dribbles per game (2.6), clearly showcasing more than just a clinical nature in front of goal.

These statistics are actually better than what Bailey has registered, albeit the 22-year-old is playing in a lower division, which has to be considered.

He did score four times in the top flight last season, which is a far cry from his wonderful numbers in 2023/24, but it certainly indicates that he can make the step up when required.

Journalist Suleyman Özturk dubbed him “complete” last October and Emery could get Bailey sweating by making a move for the Dutch sensation in the near future.