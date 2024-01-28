After 21 matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa are still holding their own near the top of the table.

That said, since the 1-0 win over Arsenal at the start of December, their performances have been less convincing with just two victories from five games.

Therefore, with Unai Emery looking to secure Champions League football and a trophy this season, a new signing could be on the cards.

Unai Emery is targeting a new forward

According to a report from Ben Jacobs, writing for GIVEMESPORT, Villa are interested in signing Armando Broja.

The reporter noted: "Broja remains a possible exit with Fulham one club to watch. Marco Silva really wants a striker this month and it's understood Fulham are currently considering a loan.

"Aston Villa also like Broja but haven't yet made an enquiry. Wolves have also explored Broja but currently feel the price is too high. West Ham can't be entirely discounted due to holding a historical interest having made a £33m bid in summer 2022."

Jacobs further states that Chelsea are willing to cash in on the Albanian, but only for a minimum fee of £35m.

How Broja would fit into Villa's starting XI

Moussa Diaby became Villa's club record signing in the summer, as he joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £51.9m.

The 24-year-old forward has four goals and assists apiece in 21 Premier League games, but the Spaniard has looked to manage his minutes to an extent, as highlighted by his 65 minutes per game this season.

However, Diaby's best campaign to date was in the 2021/22 Bundesliga season, where he scored 13 goals and registered 12 assists.

In that side, he combined with a traditional target man in Patrik Schick, and the potential signing of Broja, who has a similar style of play to the Czech Republic striker, could see Diaby reach similar standards.

The Chelsea forward has only played 36 minutes per game at Chelsea this season over 13 appearances, with his lack of playing time being the driving force behind a potential exit. With that in mind, the table below shows a selection of Broja's statistics from the last year.

Armando Broja: vs forwards in Europe's top 5 leagues Stats (per 90) Broja Percentile Goals 0.20 Bottom 7% xG 0.48 Top 34% Touches (Att pen) 6.94 Top 6% Progressive passes received 7.33 Top 18% Successful take-ons 2.58 Top 4% Stats via FBref

The 22-year-old has had an awful time with injuries over the last couple of seasons, notably missing 45 games since December 2022, which has clearly impacted his confidence in front of goal. The striker's goal statistics prove that, but his xG suggests that his movement and ability to arrive in the right areas are excellent.

Broja would slot into Diaby's current position as a second striker, which would ultimately allow the France international to play in his preferred wide-right role, where he can use his dribbling and speed to burst past the opposition full-back, which he can't do in the inverted role where the pitch is more compact.

Villa signing a traditional centre forward to play alongside Watkins and operate in the box should see Diaby's output and creativity increase significantly, as he already ranks in the top 9% and top 6% of wingers in the Premier League for crosses and expected assisted goals.

Furthermore, with Broja having been described as a "complete forward" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, his ability to combine play and beat a man would also provide Diaby with more space to work his magic, and increase the number of times he can get himself in and around the box to score for himself.

The Chelsea attacker clearly needs minutes and the right environment to succeed, and alongside the likes of Watkins and Diaby, it is difficult to see him failing at Villa if he were to switch London for the Midlands.