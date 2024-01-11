Aston Villa have been exceptional this campaign with Unai Emery at the helm of the club's revival.

This is highlighted by the Villans being second in the Premier League, winning 13 of their 20 matches.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

Nevertheless, the boss is still keen to bolster his squad in January, with lifting a trophy their main aim for the second half of the season.

Aston Villa transfers latest – A signing to help Watkins

According to Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera, Aston Villa have contacted Paulo Dybala’s agent regarding his availability.

On Wednesday it was reported that 'in the last few hours', Chelsea and Newcastle, alongside Villa, had begun talks over a potential move.

It seems set that the Argentine will leave Roma this window, as he has a £10m release clause that will expire soon on January 15th.

Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested in the former Juventus star, but the playmaker isn't appealed by such a move. Either way, Villa clearly won’t have a free run at his signature.

How Paulo Dybala would benefit Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins has been a reliable goal-scorer ever since joining Villa from Brentford for £28m, underlined by the fact he’s scored 49 goals in 129 Premier League appearances.

However, he has developed into an elite number nine under Emery, and this season, he has netted nine goals and assisted eight in 20 Premier League games.

However, the potential signing of Dybala is one that could take Watkins to an entirely new level, with Emery’s 4-4-1-1 perfect for the duo to thrive alongside each other.

Dybala has featured in 18 matches for the Italian club this season across all competitions, scoring six goals and registering six assists, while operating mainly as a second striker.

However, the 30-year-old's time in Rome has been disrupted by injuries, which have seen him miss 28 games since the start of last season. Despite that, with depth in that second striker role, Emery would be able to protect the World Cup winner and manage his minutes.

The table below shows a handful of Dybala’s 2023/24 Serie A statistics that prove he would supercharge Watkins.

Dybala's 2023/24 Serie A Stats Stats (per 90) Dybala Percentile Goals 0.46 Top 27% Assists 0.55 Top 1% Key Passes 2.49 Top 3% Shot-creating actions 4.62 Top 1% Progressive passes 6.59 Top 1% Passes into the penalty area 2.22 Top 1% Stats via FBref

On the evidence of the above, it is no surprise that the small, left-footed Argentine has been compared to his international captain, Lionel Messi, previously by ESPN’s Frank Isola.

Indeed, as you can see by the assists, key passes, and shot-creating actions, the ex-Palermo star provides much more than just goals. Dybala is a creative demon who loves to float in the pockets, just like Messi. He has a wand of a left foot that would create an endless number of chances for Watkins in each game.

His combination play and vision would work perfectly alongside Watkins, who has elite movement and link-up ability, as highlighted by his eight assists already this season. Based on Dybala’s progressive passes and passes into the penalty area, a frequent pattern of play would be a deft one-two with the Villa forward in and around the box.

Not only would Dybala - dubbed a "genius" in the words of Italian football expert Carlo Carganese - enhance Watkins’ goal-scoring traits, but he would also elevate his technical side of the game, which is particularly vital when playing against lesser teams who sit in deep. £10m for such quality is a bargain, and he could be the key to unlocking Villa’s and Watkins' full potential.