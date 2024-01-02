Despite picking up seven points from their last four and winning 3-2 last weekend against Burnley, Aston Villa have been slightly shaky recently.

It took an 89th-minute penalty to get past the ten men Clarets, with the win putting them second in the Premier League.

Premier League Top Four Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Aston Villa 20 13 3 4 42 16 3. Man City 19 12 4 3 40 24 4. Arsenal 20 12 4 4 40 17

With the Villa squad lacking in depth, Unai Emery is desperate to add another attacker to his side in January.

Aston Villa transfers latest – Crysencio Summerville

Last week, Fabrizio Romano took to X to state that Aston Villa are one of numerous clubs that are keeping an eye on Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old, who has been described as “sensational” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, is worth £25m + to Leeds, as per Football Insider.

The winger is a vital player for Leeds, and the club is reluctant to sell him this January as they aim for instant promotion.

Crysencio Summerville’s style of play

Ollie Watkins has arguably been the best striker in the Premier League this season, scoring nine goals and registering nine assists in 20 matches. Only Mohammed Salah and Erling Haaland have more goal contributions than the Villa man, but the potential signing of Summerville could take Watkins to the next level.

The Dutch forward has developed into one of the most dangerous forwards in the Championship this season, as he has netted 12 times and assisted six goals in 23 matches. That said, he has much more to offer than just goals, as shown by the table below that showcases his 2023/24 Championship stats and where he ranks among positional peers.

Summerville's 2023/24 Stats Stats (per 90) Summerville Percentile Goals 0.60 Top 2% Assists 0.30 Top 8% Key passes 3.48 Top 1% Shot-creating actions 6.86 Top 1% Successful take-ons 2.98 Top 8% Carries into final third 3.18 Top 4% Stats via Fbref

As you can see, Summerville's output in front of goal is immense and among the best in the league. His goal-scoring traits have massively improved this campaign, and he is Leeds’ top scorer. His goals would help Watkins by taking some of the pressure and goal-scoring responsibility off the number 11.

It is clear that Summerville is a mixture of the modern inverted forward and traditional winger. The 22-year-old's ability to use his direct dribbling, rapid speed, and quick feet to beat an opponent is arguably the most impressive aspect of his game, he’s the type of player to get the fans out of their seats.

His chance creation and shot-creating actions are extremely impressive, as the Leeds star has the maturity and decision-making to be effective and even more dangerous in the final third. Combine that with the aforementioned dribbling, and Emery would have a constant outball that would create endless chances, allowing Watkins to stay central and operate in the box where he thrives.

Summerville would also create more space for the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz to operate in, which would only increase the service that Villa’s top scorer would get and, in turn, boost his output.

The Dutchman is still a young player who is showing traits to become an elite winger. His performances are already superb, and therefore Villa wouldn’t just be buying someone to instantly improve them now but be a long-term star also. At just over £20m, the 22-year-old would be an absolute steal.