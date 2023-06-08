Aston Villa have been linked to a relegated Premier League ace ahead of the transfer window, as Unai Emery prepares to bolster his squad this summer.

While the Spaniard is reportedly set to be given a £150m transfer kitty to spend, Villa could land a budget signing from a newly relegated side as per recent reports.

What’s the latest on Crysencio Summerville to Aston Villa?

As reported by sports outlet in the Netherlands FC Update (via Sport Witness) Aston Villa have their eye on potentially signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The narrative of the report surrounds the forward’s potential move to PSV, however, mentions that both RB Leipzig and Villa are also interested in the player.

Valued at €11.6m (£10m) by Football Transfers, the young attacker could be a steal for Emery’s side.

What could Crysencio Summerville offer to Aston Villa?

Hailed as being “absolutely incredible” by pundit Nedum Onuoha on BBC’s Match of the Day, the 21-year-old Dutchman could be a revelation under Emery.

It’s been a difficult season for the young forward, who experienced relegation with Leeds in a campaign of poor performances.

The winger, who signed from Feyenoord’s academy to Leeds’ U21s in the summer of 2020, made an impression at times this campaign, as shown through his six goal contributions in 28 appearances, scoring four and assisting two - via FBref.

In the build-up to the World Cup last year, the Rotterdam-born ace was the talk of all things Leeds, as he scored in four consecutive Premier League games, including an emphatic late winner against Liverpool at Anfield. Such impressive form saw Statman Dave applaud his "unstoppable" performances.

It went from all to nothing for the Dutchman, who struggled to re-find his form in a depleted side after the winter break.

All is far from lost for the young forward, however, who could find his form rejuvenated under Emery, and could be a valuable asset to Villa Park.

Aptly described as having an opposition defence in a “tumble dryer” by journalist Joe Donnohue, the Dutchman could replicate the feats of Anwar El Ghazi at Villa, with whom he shares a variety of attributes.

The fellow Netherlands representative was “magnificent” for Villa, as lauded by pundit Michael Brown, scoring 26 goals during his stay in the Midlands, including a crucial goal in the play-off final a few years ago.

Like El Ghazi, the 21-year-old is strong playing on the wing and is extremely direct in his play, as signified by his average of 3.22 progressive carries and 1.51 successful take-ons per 90 - as per FBref.

Similar numbers were recorded by El Ghazi in his final season at Villa Park, who registered 2.79 progressive carries and 1.45 successful take-ons per 90 on average.

The comparison between the potential summer target and the former Villa winger implies the impact the Dutchman could have in Emery’s side, and at just 21 years old, he could become a dangerous talent under the Spaniard’s care.