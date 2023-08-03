An update has emerged on Aston Villa and their efforts to bolster the playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign...

What's the latest Aston Villa transfer news?

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Villans are preparing to make an offer of €15m (£13m) to sign Real Madrid central midfielder Dani Ceballos during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Unai Emery is keen on a deal to bring the former Arsenal technician to Villa Park and has pushed for Monchi to test the LaLiga giants' resolve with a bid for his services.

It states that Italian side AC Milan are also interested in signing the 26-year-old gem but the Villa boss is hoping to use the lure of regular game time to convince him to make the move to England after the pair worked together at The Emirates.

How good is Dani Ceballos?

The Spain international is an excellent midfielder who could be a fantastic addition to the squad as he has already proven himself in the Premier League and is coming off the back of an impressive season with Real Madrid.

Ceballos averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93 across 30 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's team, which is a score that only three Villa players were able to beat, and the club's interest in him is bad news for Leander Dendoncker, who did not enjoy a successful year.

The 28-year-old dud averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.70 in 24 Premier League outings for the Villans, which placed him 13th within the squad, as he struggled to deliver consistently good performances after his move to the club last summer.

It was reported last month that the Villans would be willing to cash in on the Belgium international for a fee of up to €12m (£10m) amid interest from a number of clubs in France.

The arrival of Ceballos could accelerate any potential negotiations surrounding an exit for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star, as it would push him further down the pecking order, and he would then face the prospect of a season of sitting on the bench or in the stands.

Dendoncker failed to contribute much to Villa on the pitch last term as he ranked outside of the top ten within the Villa squad with 0.3 key passes and one tackle per game, whilst he completed 88% of his attempted passes, to go along with his unimpressive average rating, as per Sofascore.

Ceballos, meanwhile, made one key pass and 1.4 tackles per match last term for Real Madrid, which would have placed him in the top seven performers in those respective statistics for the Villans, and could make a greater impact at both ends of the pitch with his ability to open up opposition defences whilst also being able to cut out attackers to regain possession.

The Spanish maestro's last Premier League season for Arsenal also suggests that he has the ability to push Dendoncker further down Emery's plans.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.06 across 25 outings in the 2020/21 campaign as the talented ace made 1.1 key passes and 1.5 tackles per clash.

Douglas Luiz (7.10) was the only Villa player who managed to record a Sofascore rating of 7.00 or higher last term and this suggests that Ceballos, who was once dubbed an "animal" by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, could be an outstanding performer for the club.

Therefore, his arrival would be terrible news for Dendoncker as it could leave the Belgian flop out of the first-team picture with the likes of Ceballos, Luis, Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn, and Boubacar Kamara, which could force him to explore a move to France.